Varun Dhawan serves excellent cardio workout alternative with running in place

It a cosy Sunday afternoon and we don't want to leave our bed, forget hit the gym but one look at Varun Dhawan's latest fitness video and we are already working out at home. Do not have a treadmill or can't go out to workout due to bad weather? Varun sorts out our fitness woes ahead of winter months with his latest fitness video of running in place.

Taking to his social media handle, the Bollywood hunk shared a video straight from the gym that showed him running in place and served as an excellent cardio workout alternative. The video featured the actor donning a navy blue ganjee teamed with a pair of navy blue shorts and a pair of sneakers to ace the athleisure look.

Bending down and placing both his palms on a bench, the actor rooted himself in place and began pumping his legs up and down. Face forward and not lettinh his shoulders slouch or your head drop toward his chest, Varun showed how to be mindful of your form even when you’re not covering any ground.

To make the workout more interesting, Varun modified the technique by changing direction. He took several high leaps on either sides of the bench, as if attempting to clear a low obstacle, before settling on the opposite side and performing the same running in place exercise.

Benefits:

Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation.

According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier.

