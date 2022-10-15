Diwali workout: Here's how to prep the upper body

The festive season is coming. Diwali is around the corner. Every year, Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp throughout the country. From the corners of the rural parts of the country to the urbans, everything decks up in lights and colours to celebrate one of the largest festivals of India. Diwali is also the time for cheat diets, parties and forgetting all about healthy eating and indulging in our guilty pleasures of lip-smacking food items and drinks. For everything to go smooth, we need to prep the body so that it stays healthy throughout the festive season.

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who is known for training several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, shared a new video on her Instagram profile where she demonstrated a few routines that can help in strengthening the upper body through yoga workouts. “Let’s sweat it out and work on that upper body. Yoga workouts are a great way to strengthen and tone your upper body muscles of the arms, shoulders, upper back, chest, etc. It also helps to improve flexibility and loosen up stiff muscles,” wrote Anshuka. Check out the workout routine suggested by the yoga trainer here:

Arm Circles - 15 Reps

Plank Walk Outs - 15 reps

Downward Dog to Bear Plank - 15 reps

Reverse Table Top Dips - 15 reps

Forearm Plank

The routine suggested by Anshuka comes with multiple health benefits. Arm circles help in toning the shoulders and the arm muscles, while, Plank Walk Outs help in toning the deltoids, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and calves. It also helps in targeting the core muscles. Downward Dog to Bear Plank helps in boosting core strength. Reverse Table Top Dips help in strengthening the spine, wrists, arms, buttocks, legs and back. Forearm Plank, when practised on a regular basis, helps in strengthening the abs, legs and the core muscles.

