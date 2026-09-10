Do women really need whey protein? Performance nutrition expert Vishnu Menon separates facts from fiction

There's a question asked more often than almost any other, usually in the same slightly hesitant tone: "Isn't whey protein just for men trying to get bigger?" It's a myth that has quietly kept an entire generation of women out of a category never built to exclude them. The gap between what the science says and what the marketing implies has real consequences for how women train, recover, and feel in their own bodies.

Is 2 eggs a day enough protein?

Explore the best whey protein for weight loss and support your fitness goals. (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Let's start with the biology, because it settles the question faster than any opinion can. Protein isn't a gendered nutrient. Every cell in the human body, regardless of sex, depends on it for tissue repair, immune function, hormone synthesis, and the maintenance of lean muscle. “What actually differs between men and women isn't the need for protein it's the quantity relative to body weight and activity level” performance nutrition expert Vishnu Menon, Founder, Iron Asylum tells Health Shots. Anyone training with intent, man or woman, typically needs 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram to support recovery. Women juggling training around work, family, and everything else most consistently fall short of that number through food alone.

Why don't female muscles get as big?

Now, the fear that seems to sit underneath all of this bulking. It's worth saying plainly that significant muscle hypertrophy is driven overwhelmingly by testosterone, and women naturally produce a fraction of what men do. Protein doesn't override that biology. “Drinking a shake doesn't flip a switch toward bulk it simply supplies the raw material your body uses to repair and hold onto the muscle it already has” says the expert. What women who get adequate protein actually experience is faster recovery between sessions, more stable energy, and, critically, during any period of fat loss, better preservation of lean muscle instead of losing it alongside body fat, which is one of the most common and least discussed setbacks in women's fitness journeys.

So why whey specifically, rather than protein from food alone?

Not because it's biochemically superior in some special way, but because it solves a real logistics problem. Whey is a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, in a ratio the body absorbs and uses efficiently, and it digests fast, which matters in the window immediately after training. “For a woman training before an 8 a.m. meeting, eating lunch at her desk, and getting dinner on the table for a family by 7 p.m., a properly dosed scoop of whey is often the honest difference between hitting her protein target and quietly missing it, day after day” says the expert. Whole foods should remain the foundation; supplements exist to close real gaps, not replace real meals.

Does oat milk have phytic acid?

There are genuine individual factors worth considering, with lactose sensitivity being the most common for women who don't tolerate dairy well, plant-based isolates like pea or soy protein are entirely valid alternatives that meet the same amino acid and digestibility bar. These are individual considerations, though, not gendered ones, and they shouldn't be confused with a reason to avoid protein supplementation altogether.

What are some common myths about fitness?

What's most consequential about this myth isn't a formulation debate; it's a perception one, and perception has kept far too many capable women under fueled for what they're actually training to do. “Protein needs are dictated by activity, goals, and body composition, not by outdated assumptions about who's supposed to be lifting” shares the expert. The sooner the conversation catches up with the science, the sooner more women get full access to a category that was built for everyone all along.

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