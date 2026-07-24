Do you bruise easily? Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Sharma shares why some people are more ‘sensitive’ and how to prevent

You will see random bruises, as it is very common to unknowingly bump into furniture or suffer a minor fall or slip. However, some people seem to bruise much more easily than others, with reddish marks appearing even from the slightest impact.



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Sometimes, bruises may show up without remembering how you were injured at all. Others and even if you may consider yourself to be clumsy and ‘sensitive’. But there's much more to this context. To understand the bigger picture, let's hear from a specialist who weighed in with their medical insights to give necessary clarity.

Why does this happen, and is easy bruising as harmless as it seems? We asked Dr Rashmi Sharma, consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, important questions to help reveal the clinical reasons behind easy bruising, the factors that may be behind it, and when you should visit a doctor.

Let's decode unexplained bruising, rather than overlooking it, because, as per the dermatologist, the underlying conditions may range from nutritional deficiencies to the use of certain medications.

Why do some people bruise so easily?

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{{^usCountry}} Why does easy bruising happen? How does the mark occur? The dermatologist shared the clinical process of how bruising occurs: “Easy bruising occurs when small blood vessels (capillaries) beneath the skin break easily, allowing blood to leak into surrounding tissues.”



Now, it is critical to note, which Dr Sharma too stressed, that unexplained bruises should not always be ignored. They can mean some silent, underlying issues. What are the conditions behind quick bruising? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why does easy bruising happen? How does the mark occur? The dermatologist shared the clinical process of how bruising occurs: “Easy bruising occurs when small blood vessels (capillaries) beneath the skin break easily, allowing blood to leak into surrounding tissues.”



Now, it is critical to note, which Dr Sharma too stressed, that unexplained bruises should not always be ignored. They can mean some silent, underlying issues. What are the conditions behind quick bruising? {{/usCountry}}

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There are several reasons why you bruise easily. Here are a few reasons, as per the dermatologist, why you may be bruising:

1. Ageing

Ageing causes skin to become thinner and blood vessels more fragile.

2. Certain medications

Medications like blood thinners, aspirin, corticosteroids, and supplements like fish oil or ginkgo can increase bruising.

3. Nutritional deficiencies

Vitamin C, K or iron deficiencies may weaken blood vessels or affect blood clotting.

4. Certain diseases

In cases of some diseases like liver disease, bleeding disorders, or platelet abnormalities, bruising may occur.

How to prevent bruising?

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While it is not possible to entirely prevent bruising, you may still be able to mitigate the risks of developing large red marks. The dermatologist's recommendations include a multifaceted approach, comprising a balanced diet and skin protection.

Dr Sharma added, "Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, and iron, and discuss any medications or supplements with your healthcare provider if bruising becomes frequent. Protect your skin by wearing appropriate clothing during activities that may cause injury."

When should you see a doctor?



You may not give the unexplained bruising too much thought, shrugging it off to fade away by itself. But you should still seek medical advice if your bruise accompanies some problematic signs. What are these signs?



The dermatologist advised, “Visit a doctor if bruises are large, painful, appear without injury, occur with frequent nosebleeds or bleeding gums, or if there is a family history of bleeding disorders.”



She believed in the value of early assessment, “Early assessment can identify treatable conditions and provide reassurance when bruising is harmless.”

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More about the expert

Dr Rashmi Sharma is a consultant dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, with over 15 years of experience in medical and cosmetic dermatology. She specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail disorders, with expertise in acne, pigmentation, hair loss, allergies, anti-ageing treatments, and laser dermatology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.