Do you get aggressive when you are tired? Study explains why that happens

When we are mentally exhausted, we tend to have a lower tolerance towards things. This makes us flip faster and end up saying mean things. A recent study led by scientists from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca in Italy explores why that happens. When a certain degree of fatigue sets in, people are more likely to behave in a hostile manner, especially in social situations.(Unsplash)

Brain drain takes place when we are stressed with taking multiple decisions at the same time, making the brain areas responsible for self-control, exhausted. This can lead to aggressive and frustrating behavioural patterns.

Ego-depletion is a theory that says that for tasks like decision-making and resisting temptations, we have a limited reserve of mental energy. When this reserve is depleted, it can lead us to make bad choices. The study explores the validity of this theory.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on participants who were assigned tasks that can intentionally deplete their mental energy. Post that, they were asked to participate in various games designed to required aggression and cooperation.

The results were compared, and it was observed that mentally fatigued participants showed uncooperative behavior as time passed. Ordali, a research fellow at the IMT School and first author of the paper said, “Our study shows that mental fatigue has a measurable effect on behavior and that, when a certain degree of fatigue sets in, people are more likely to behave in a hostile manner.”

Pietro Pietrini, co-author of the paper and director of the Molecular Mind Lab at the IMT School, said, “these findings have important implications for multiple situations in everyday life, including economic transactions and legal agreements, as they demonstrate that when the brain is tired, we may make choices that go even opposite to our own interest.”

Exhaustion and aggression: What’s the link?

The researchers explored that exposing the mind to 45 minutes of intense decision-making and solving problems can lead to tendencies of aggressive acts in social spaces. The researchers connected these behavioural patterns to sleep-like activity within frontal brain areas, that are related to decision-making and impulse control. This disengagement can lead to absence of self-control, further triggering aggressive behaviour.

