Do you hold grudges? Study says, let it go for your heart’s sake

Did you know that the way we hold grudges can affect our heart? A recent study led by Adam O’Riordan and Aisling M. Costello says that the way we express our anger can directly impact our cardiovascular health. The study observed the link between the expression of anger and how it can pose risk of heart diseases. (Unsplash)

People with quick temper, especially ones who hold it in, are at a greater risk of developing heart diseases over time. Previous studies have found links between anger and the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems.

ALSO READ: Do you get angry easily and regret later? Deepak Chopra offers tips to manage it

Findings of the study:

Study author Adam O’Riordan, an assistant professor of psychology at The University of Texas at San Antonio, said that angry personality traits have always been associated with cardiovascular risks, with stress responses acting as a pathway for diseases. This research observed the link between the expression of anger and how it can pose risk of heart diseases.

The study was conducted on 669 participants from the Midlife Development in the United States (MIDUS) dataset who underwent a controlled stress test, and their blood pressure and heart rate were measured. Their reactions were based on anger temperament and anger reaction. They were further divided into three categories based on their reactions – suppressed anger, directing the anger and regulating temper and anger.

ALSO READ: Rage to heart attack: Does uncontrolled anger really leads to hypertension?

Suppressed anger can affect heart

It was observed that people who frequently felt anger showed less increase in their heart rate and blood pressure levels, while the ones who suppressed their anger demonstrated even lesser increase in their BP and heart rate levels. People who were quick to respond to triggers showed a slight increase in their BP and heart rate. It was observed that participants with high anger control had higher blood pressure and heart rate increases during the test.

The study further reinstates how the expression of anger can have significant impact on the heart. Study author Adam O’Riordan added that suppressed anger was observed to have heightened impact on heart and blood pressure levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.