Do you get breathless while walking? Cardiologist Dr Viveka Kumar explains how it may not be just a sign of ageing

We often assume that breathlessness while walking or getting tired easily are normal parts of growing older. However, in some cases, these symptoms may indicate a serious condition. In a July 20 Instagram post, Dr Viveka Kumar, chairman of cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, Delhi, explained the grave signals behind breathlessness during walking.

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Shortness of breath a sign of ageing?

According to Dr Viveka, when someone gets breathless while walking, or if they get tired easily, it is not always ageing, rather these symptoms could be indicating aortic valve stenosis. The cardiologist explained that this is a condition in which the heart's aortic valve becomes narrowed.

“For many, the cause could be an issue with the aortic valve of the heart. When this valve narrows, the heart has to work harder to pump blood,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, he cautioned that when the heart has to work harder to pump blood throughout the body, it's important not to ignore these symptoms and to undergo a timely, detailed heart evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, he cautioned that when the heart has to work harder to pump blood throughout the body, it's important not to ignore these symptoms and to undergo a timely, detailed heart evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

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What are the symptoms?

Dr Viveka stated that the symptoms may include:

shortness of breath

chest heaviness

dizziness

fainting

Treatment

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He further suggested a minimally invasive procedure, such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), for select patients with aortic valve stenosis. This treatment option does not require opening the chest, according to Dr Viveka; however, the appropriate treatment is determined only after a detailed cardiac evaluation. “If these symptoms recur, do not ignore them—early diagnosis can protect your heart,” he added.

Dr Viveka Kumar, MD, DM, FSCAI, FACC, FECS, APFIC, FRCP (Edin), is the chairman of cardiology at the Max Super Speciality Hospital (East Block), Saket, New Delhi. An interventional cardiologist by profession, Dr Viveka also holds a super speciality degree from GSVM Medical College, Kanpur. He has performed more than 7,500 PTCA & Complex Interventions, including Rotablation, Left Main stenting and Bifurcation stenting, among other procedures.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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