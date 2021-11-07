Do you have a hormonal imbalance? Signs to know and natural remedies for relief

Many of us may not realise that there is a hormonal imbalance in our body. If you are suffering from mood swings, noticing changes in sleeping pattern, and have other symptoms like memory fog, constant fatigue, headaches or digestive troubles, it may indicate trouble with hormones.

Hormones are chemical messengers that are secreted directly into the blood, which carries them to organs and tissues of the body for various functions. Hormones perform several important functions like regulating sleep, metabolism, mood and reproductive cycle.

The level of hormones may fluctuate at different stages and phases of life from pregnancy, before and during periods, to menopause. Some medications or certain health issues can also cause your hormones to behave unpredictably.

Here are 8 common signs of hormonal imbalance:

Insomnia

Persistent acne/

Mood swings or depression

Loss of muslce mass

Memory fog

Constant fatigue

Digestive problems

Headache

"Whilst it’s important that we observe our bodies, it’s often hard to understand what’s causing what⁣. A key issue for hormone imbalance is that the more inflammation you have, the more hormonal issues you need to overcome," says Tim Gray, health optimising biohacker, psychology specialist, entrepreneur and global speaker in a post on his Instagram handle.

He says that it is because inflammation helps keep cortisol levels soaring, playing havoc with your immune system.

⁣"Also when cortisol is chronically elevated (through ongoing stress from work, excess gym sessions, stressful relationships, poor sleep, poor nutrition etc) together with higher insulin levels (from eating processed sugar and crappy processed foods) you get huge amounts of inflammation in the gut," adds Gray.

⁣Terming it as a vicious cycle, Gray says that the inflammation then causes more cortisol which hurts your immune system even more.

⁣Gray also suggests way to break the cycle:

* Eating a natural, organic paleo diet (not paleo cookies!) which reduces inflammation⁣

* Sleeping well. This helps recycling of cellular parts and reduces inflammation.

* Timing your eating and exercise well which helps in sleep

* Grounding: This scavenges free radicals reducing inflammation

* Blocking blue light after sunset: It helps you produce melatonin, an antioxidant reducing inflammation and promoting healing. It helps you sleep properly too

⁣* Meditation: It helps you calm the nervous system, reduce stress and helps in boosting the immune system

* Hydrating properly as it helps reduce the stress response as your cells fight for their life if they’re starved of water and minerals

