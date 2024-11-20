Do you restrict screen time for your kids? Study says, its better when you join them instead

A child’s digital access and exposure can be concerning for a parent, especially with the variety of content available and their influence. But a recent study led by Jamie Lingwood, Liverpool Hope University and Gemma Taylor, University of Salford states that it might be a good idea for parents to join them during their screen time. Parents can help children interact with the educational lessons of a digital medium. (Pexels)

In the present times, a child’s digital exposure is a necessity for various educational reasons. It is essential to understand the way it can benefit them and help them explore a world that’s unknown to them.

Findings of the study:

The study states that instead of trying to restrict screen time for children, it might be a better option for parents to join them and enjoy it together. The study aligned with other studies to understand that when children use digital media with their parents, it can have a better and positive impact on them. Language skills have been observed to have improved when kids and parents expose themselves to digital content together.

Parents can help children interact with the educational lessons of a digital medium. Using real-world experiences to simplify the lessons from digital media can improve their understanding and help them be more creative.

Tips for parents to maximise digital media’s benefits for children:

Be an active participant: Instead of just being there with them, parents should actively participate and interact with the children through the entire session.

Scaffold learning: This is the technique that involves helping a child understand the lessons from digital media. This can simplify the process and make it more interesting for them.

Choose high-quality content: Parents should spend time on researching about the quality of the content that their children are being exposed to. High-quality educational content can help children learn better.

Encourage discussion: Parents should make it a two-way communication with their children. This will create a healthy space for discussion and communication, leading to better understanding.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.