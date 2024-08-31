Excessive screen time can impact the child's physical and mental well-being by impacting their sleep, mood, concentration and academic performance. We must understand how excessive screen time can take a toll on the child's overall well-being, so we got an expert on board to roll out some practical tips for parents to regulate the screen time of their child. 7 tips for parents to reduce child's screen time as it could be leading to obesity, poor grades (Photo by Today's Parent)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anish Pillai, Lead Consultant - Neonatology and Paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals in Kharghar, Mumbai, shared, “In today’s digitalised world, everyone is relying on smart gadgets, compared to traditional alternatives. From cookbooks to YouTube recipes, outdoor games to video games, meeting friends to online chatting, society is rapidly changing. Right from a young age, children are exposed to mobile phones, television, or tablets, to keep them engaged while eating or playing.”

He added, “These electronic devices provide respite to parents who are often busy with office work or household chores. However, this can increase their dependence on these devices and make them habituated. Children are more likely to mimic what they see, which is why most of their behavioural pattern is interlinked with the type of content they see. Excessive screen time can negatively impact their physical and psychological health.”

The following are some negative effects of excessive screen time in children -

Reduced attention span: Prolonged exposure to electronic devices can negatively affect attention span. This can cause side effects like difficulty in focusing on one task for a longer period, constantly being restless and fidgety, and trouble paying attention in class or while doing homework. That is because the content online often contains fast-paced images or scenes and a lot of exciting stuff all at once, resulting in constant brain stimulation. This is why kids often find slow-paced activities like reading or writing that require patience and focus as boring.

Poor academic performance: Your kids might often struggle to complete a single task without someone's help. The key to keeping your kid's brain active and sharp is learning new things and using logical reasoning to solve problems. When your child is busy engaging in watching online videos and games, they are constantly missing out on fun and brain-stimulating activities like chitchatting with others, playing games, or reading.

Obesity: Glued to an electronic screen for a prolonged period can limit one's mobility. Sitting in one place for longer hours without taking a break can lead to sudden weight gain. This screen time is often accompanied by unhealthy snacks and treats that can significantly increase their calorie intake. Excessive weight gain can increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol levels.

Reduced social skills: In this ever-evolving digitalized era, kids have potentially forgotten the concept of socializing. They are often seen binge-watching videos on tabs or phones while attending social gatherings or parties. It becomes quite challenging for them to interact with others, meet new people, and make friends resulting in isolation and loneliness in the real world.

Practical tips to reduce screen time