Doctor debunks 5 popular joint health myths: From cracking knuckles to ignoring pain

Joint health issues are often linked with old age, but it is the habits of the youth that often affect it in future. People are generally aware of this, yet some of the “healthy habits” they follow are not based on sound medical advice. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Baweja debunked five joint health myths that can help us make the right choices at the earliest.

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Myth 1: Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis

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Knuckle cracking may seem scary, but Dr Baweja pointed out that there is little evidence to suggest it directly causes arthritis. He explained that the popping sound usually occurs when gas bubbles form or move around in the joint fluid. However, it is not recommended to repeatedly force a joint to crack or to continue despite pain and swelling.

Myth 2: Joint pain is normal after every workout

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{{^usCountry}} After exercise, muscle soreness can occur after trying out a new activity and modifying an exercise program to increase intensity. However, sharp pain around a joint, swelling, feeling unstable or having trouble with weight-bearing should not be considered normal muscle soreness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After exercise, muscle soreness can occur after trying out a new activity and modifying an exercise program to increase intensity. However, sharp pain around a joint, swelling, feeling unstable or having trouble with weight-bearing should not be considered normal muscle soreness. {{/usCountry}}

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“Such indications may mean that an injury has occurred or there has been excessive stress on the joint. Good warm-up exercises, incremental increases in exercise intensity and practising proper techniques will reduce the chances,” shared Dr Baweja.

Proper warm-up can help avoid joint pain after workouts.

Myth 3: Arthritis only affects older people

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Older age is linked with higher chances of having osteoarthritis, but that is not a guarantee of safety for younger adults. Dr Baweja noted that there are several reasons why young people may suffer from joint problems.

“They may have had injuries, autoimmune diseases that worsen the illnesses or some genetic and environmental factors that contribute to their mobility problems,” he stated. “When joint stiffness, swelling and pain persist, the problem must be taken into account.”

Myth 4: Rest is always the best solution for joint pain

While rest may be beneficial during an acute injury, the doctor pointed out that too much immobility can also lead to a weakening of the muscles that support the joints.

“When the time is right, exercise such as walking, swimming and strength training may be beneficial in enhancing support for the joints,” he shared. “The approach taken should depend on the reason for the discomfort.”

Myth 5: Only high-impact exercise damages joints

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While running and jumping are typically held liable for damaging joints, Dr Baweja reminded that impact is not the main factor when it comes to determining the risk of joint damage. Poor technique, drastic increases in the physical load, insufficient recovery time, as well as having previous injuries can also contribute to these issues.

In the words of the doctor, “Low-impact sports can help; however, avoiding all kinds of exercises with the use of body mass might not necessarily be good for one's bone health. Effective workouts combining strength training, mobility training and proper aerobic training are the key to ensuring healthy joint functioning and effective movement execution.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Ashish Baweja is a consultant and in charge of clinical immunology and rheumatology at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.