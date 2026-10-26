Joint pain or arthritis: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 warning signs you should not ignore

Telling the difference between a temporary joint ache and a condition like arthritis is important. Joint pain can occur after physical strain or be considered a normal part of ageing. But it can also be arthritis, which refers to a group of inflammatory conditions that affect joints, causing familiar pain and stiffness. Knowing which signs to watch out for helps in diagnosis and treatment.

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An expert expressed concern over how joint pain is normalised. Dr Rajesh Srinivas, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, clarified that this is not the right approach. He said, "In many Indian homes, joint pain is brushed off with one line: ‘It's age, it will go.’ Sometimes that is true. But sometimes it is arthritis, and ignoring it can damage the joint for life.”

Instead of enduring it as a normal part of ageing and relying only on quick fixes like balms, it is time to seek medical care.

Moreover, the specialist highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that osteoarthritis is reported in about 22 per cent to 39 per cent of people in India, while rheumatoid arthritis affects between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent of the population. Women are affected more often, particularly by rheumatoid arthritis.

Here are the five signs he flagged: