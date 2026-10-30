Doctor explains respiratory risks of festive smoke and winter pollution on vulnerable groups: Children, elderly and asthma patients

During the festive season, air quality can deteriorate significantly due to firecrackers, vehicular emissions, construction dust and other pollutants, and the effects are felt by many in the form of respiratory issues.

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Respiratory and sleep medicine expert Dr Mrinal Sircar shared with HT Lifestyle, “As winter sets in, low wind speeds and temperature inversion can trap these pollutants closer to the ground, increasing the duration of exposure.”

He cautioned that this combination can be particularly harmful for children, older adults, and people living with asthma or other respiratory conditions. He went on to elaborate on the effects of the same on vulnerable groups, as follows.

Effects on children

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sircar, children are more vulnerable because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, which means they can inhale more pollutants relative to their body weight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sircar, children are more vulnerable because their lungs are still developing and they breathe faster than adults, which means they can inhale more pollutants relative to their body weight. {{/usCountry}}

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“Exposure to polluted air can cause throat irritation, persistent coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulties,” he noted. “In children with asthma, it may trigger an acute episode, even if their symptoms were previously well controlled.”

Children are more vulnerable to firecracker smake as their lungs are developing and they breathe faster than adults, shares Dr Sircar.

Effects on the elderly

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The physician advised older adults, particularly those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma or existing heart conditions, to exercise caution.

In his words, “Their reduced respiratory reserve can make it harder to cope with sudden changes in air quality. Even short periods of exposure to high levels of pollution may aggravate breathlessness, increase coughing and worsen pre-existing conditions.”

Effects on asthma patients

For asthma patients, the combination of smoke and winter pollution can be especially challenging. As Dr Sircar explained, “Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and trigger inflammation and airway narrowing. This may lead to chest tightness, wheezing, breathlessness and an increased need for rescue medication.”

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The physician advised asthma patients to continue their prescribed medication and avoid discontinuing inhalers once symptoms improve.

What are the precautions to be taken?

There are several precautions people can take to reduce their exposure. The ones listed by Dr Sircar are as follows.

Children, older adults and respiratory patients should avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, particularly during and immediately after firecracker use.

Keeping windows closed during periods of heavy smoke, using a well-fitted N95 mask when stepping outdoors and avoiding areas with visible smoke can help reduce exposure.

Indoor air quality also matters, so avoid smoking, burning incense or using other combustion-based products in poorly ventilated spaces.

People with asthma should keep their prescribed inhalers accessible and follow their doctor's action plan.

If there is persistent breathlessness, worsening wheezing, difficulty speaking due to breathing problems or inadequate relief from a rescue inhaler, medical attention should be sought promptly.

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“The key is to recognise that festive air pollution is not merely a temporary inconvenience. For vulnerable individuals, it can have a direct impact on respiratory health,” shared the physician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Mrinal Sircar is the director of respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta, Noida. He has more than 44 years of clinical experience.