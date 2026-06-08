Doctor explains the effect of ever-busy lifestyle on health: ‘Busy is the new smoking’

Staying busy all day long is fast becoming the norm for regular people across the country. With CEOs and corporate bosses harping on the importance of productivity and calling for increased work hours, the condition can take a turn for the worse.

Staying busy every waking moment takes a toll on one's health, shares Dr Kulkarni. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Have you ever felt sleepy after having an energy drink? Maryland doctor explains why it happens

This is wreaking havoc on the health of every human being, yet there are many who glorify hustle culture and turn it into a status symbol. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anant Kulkarni, medical director at Harley of London, India, called out the phenomenon, stating, “Busy is the new smoking.”

“Just as tobacco’s dangers were ignored for decades, we are overlooking how chronic overwork silently corrodes health,” Dr Kulkarni explained. He went on to list the ways in which the “always-active” lifestyle affects the health of individuals, and shared what habits one should consider changing.

How staying active always affects health

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kulkarni, the “always-on” lifestyle keeps our bodies locked in fight-or-flight mode. This results in the following: Surge in cortisol levels within the body

Breakdown of sleep schedule

Weakening immunity {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kulkarni, the “always-on” lifestyle keeps our bodies locked in fight-or-flight mode. This results in the following: Surge in cortisol levels within the body

Breakdown of sleep schedule

Weakening immunity {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Over time, this leads to the following: Metabolic syndrome

Heart diseases

Chronic inflammation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over time, this leads to the following: Metabolic syndrome

Heart diseases

Chronic inflammation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Running nonstop without recovery is not resilience — it is self-destruction,” warned Dr Kulkarni. “Our bodies were never designed for perpetual busyness. What we call ‘hustle’ is, in fact, a health hazard.” Habits to consider changing to stay healthy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Running nonstop without recovery is not resilience — it is self-destruction,” warned Dr Kulkarni. “Our bodies were never designed for perpetual busyness. What we call ‘hustle’ is, in fact, a health hazard.” Habits to consider changing to stay healthy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To maintain good health, a person in the hustle culture needs to address a number of habits, noted Dr Kulkarni. They are presented as follows. Redefining progress: Frantic activity is not efficiency. One hour of deep focus delivers more impact than five hours of scattered multitasking.

Frantic activity is not efficiency. One hour of deep focus delivers more impact than five hours of scattered multitasking. Learning to say “No”: In a culture that glorifies saying yes, the word “no” is a survival tool. Protecting your time is not indulgence — it is essential.

In a culture that glorifies saying yes, the word “no” is a survival tool. Protecting your time is not indulgence — it is essential. Prioritising pause: Stillness is not laziness. Short breaks, mindful walks, or screen-free minutes reset the nervous system and fuel performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To maintain good health, a person in the hustle culture needs to address a number of habits, noted Dr Kulkarni. They are presented as follows. Redefining progress: Frantic activity is not efficiency. One hour of deep focus delivers more impact than five hours of scattered multitasking.

Frantic activity is not efficiency. One hour of deep focus delivers more impact than five hours of scattered multitasking. Learning to say “No”: In a culture that glorifies saying yes, the word “no” is a survival tool. Protecting your time is not indulgence — it is essential.

In a culture that glorifies saying yes, the word “no” is a survival tool. Protecting your time is not indulgence — it is essential. Prioritising pause: Stillness is not laziness. Short breaks, mindful walks, or screen-free minutes reset the nervous system and fuel performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Busyness is not a medal; it is a slow drain on lifespan. The true marker of success is sustainable, meaningful output — not frantic motion,” stated Dr Kulkarni. “One must stop wearing exhaustion as proof of ambition and start valuing balance as the foundation of achievement.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON