Doctors are warning you to skip that viral glowing skin IV drip because the side effects are way scarier than you think

We’ve all seen the Instagram Reels: ambient lighting, lo-fi beats, and a sleek IV drip promising the ultimate radiant skin. But before you book your next 'wellness glow-up' appointment, two medical experts have a simple message: hit pause. Also read | Shefali Jariwala death: Doctors warn skin lightening glutathione injections aren't without risk or ‘severe side effects’

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In a joint public health warning posted on Instagram on September 13, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a Kerala-based hepatologist known online as 'The Liver Doc', and Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, issued a warning about the growing popularity of intravenous skin-lightening treatments. "Reminder. Cosmetology is not a real medical field. IV drip clinics are dangerous grounds," the doctors cautioned in their caption.

The illusion of expertise

A primary concern they raised in the advisory is the absence of formal medical oversight in many aesthetic centres. According to the doctors, patients are frequently misled by professional-sounding titles that lack official recognition: "This is mostly offered by 'cosmetologists' or by commercialised dermatology clinic chains."

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{{^usCountry}} "Cosmetology is not a recognised medical degree or a protected medical title under the National Medical Commission in India. So anyone claiming to be a 'cosmetologist' is not really a medical practitioner. They are similar to certified 'coaches' or 'wellness experts'," they explained. The pair labelled the marketing of these cosmetic infusions as a 'scam alert'. Weak evidence, fleeting results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Cosmetology is not a recognised medical degree or a protected medical title under the National Medical Commission in India. So anyone claiming to be a 'cosmetologist' is not really a medical practitioner. They are similar to certified 'coaches' or 'wellness experts'," they explained. The pair labelled the marketing of these cosmetic infusions as a 'scam alert'. Weak evidence, fleeting results {{/usCountry}}

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Despite aggressive promotion by wellness clinics, the scientific foundation for using IV glutathione as a cosmetic skin-lightening agent remains thin, they highlighted: "The clinical evidence supporting IV glutathione is exceptionally poor. Marketing claims rely heavily on anecdotal reports and a single, widely criticised trial that suffered from a tiny sample size, poor study design, and unreliable evaluators." Also read | Glutathione: All about the hype, benefits and risks of this powerful anti-ageing miracle molecule your body needs now

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The doctor's advisory also noted that any perceived aesthetic changes are temporary and require continuous treatment that strains both the body and the wallet: "The effect is temporary. Your money is lost." The doctors further shared, “Because the body continuously produces melanin, any potential lightening effect is temporary. Once the extreme systemic doses are stopped, the skin's natural pigmentation returns.”

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Compounding hazards and regulatory warnings

Beyond financial costs, the doctors warned of health risks associated with unregulated intravenous formulations. Because cosmetic IV glutathione is not an approved indication, clinics often turn to custom-mixed solutions: "IV glutathione in 'wellness' clinics is not as safe as it seems." Also read | Doctors reveal everything you should avoid when taking glutathione for safety and effectiveness

They explained, "Because IV glutathione is not approved for cosmetic use, the solutions utilised in wellness clinics and med-spas are typically sourced from 'compounding pharmacies.' This bypasses standard pharmaceutical manufacturing regulations, introducing severe risks. A 'compounded drug' is a custom medication created by a pharmacist or physician who combines, mixes, or alters ingredients on their own."

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To underscore the potential danger, the doctors cited a recent safety alert regarding contaminated infusions: "The harms are real. People nearly died." They added, "In August 2026, the US FDA issued an urgent safety warning after dozens of patients experienced potentially fatal infection (sepsis)-like symptoms — including fever, chills, low blood pressure, and hospitalisation, following glutathione IV treatments. Clinics were found to be compounding IV drips using dietary supplement-grade powder, which contained dangerously high levels of bacterial endotoxins."

Severe risks

Accompanied by a 'trigger warning' for 'graphic medical images', the post documented severe dermatological and systemic reactions linked to high-dose administration: "Sometimes the adverse events are terrifying. Administering high doses has been linked to severe adverse effects, including anaphylaxis, acute liver and kidney dysfunction, and potentially fatal skin reactions like Stevens-Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis (SJS and TEN)."

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The doctors concluded their warning by sharing that patient safety is often sidelined in favour of commercial interest: "It is all business. Not healthcare. Ultimately, the administration of IV glutathione in dermatology and cosmetology clinics is a lucrative marketing trend that operates outside the bounds of evidence-based medicine. Like I said, absolutely, do not do this."Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.