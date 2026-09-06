Does adding protein to hot coffee damage the protein quality? Biochemist Jessie Inchauspé explains

Before you look at the question and ask if this is taking the protein hype too far, put yourself in the shoes of a person who desperately needs their morning coffee to function, and also has to hit the gym and make sure they get the required protein intake because they are serious about staying healthy. Adding protein powder to hot coffee, in this case, will be a life changer.

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But will it work? According to French biochemist and author Jessie Inchauspé, who goes on Instagram by @glucosegoddess, it absolutely will. Taking to the social media platform on September 2, Jessie explained why that is so, as well as shared some tips on how to go about adding protein powder to coffee.

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What happens when we add protein to hot coffee?

{{^usCountry}} Jessie noted that adding protein to hot coffee does not damage its quality at all. She pointed out that heat can denature whey protein, but that simply means the protein unfolds and changes shape. It does not mean the protein has been destroyed or that its amino acids have suddenly disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jessie noted that adding protein to hot coffee does not damage its quality at all. She pointed out that heat can denature whey protein, but that simply means the protein unfolds and changes shape. It does not mean the protein has been destroyed or that its amino acids have suddenly disappeared. {{/usCountry}}

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“In fact, this happens to protein every time we cook eggs, chicken, salmon, or any other protein-rich food,” highlighted the biochemist. “Plus, your digestive system also denatures protein as part of the normal digestion process before breaking it down further and absorbing the amino acids.”

So, can heating protein ever deteriorate protein quality? According to Jessie, “Yes, with extreme temperatures combined with prolonged heating, proteins can eventually undergo changes that affect nutritional quality. But adding whey isolate to a normal cup of hot coffee is nowhere near that kind of heat exposure.”

Tips for adding protein to hot coffee

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The biochemist noted that the bigger issue with adding protein powder to hot coffee is not the supposed change in nutritional value, but rather the texture of the drink that is formed. Most protein powders in hot coffee leave chalkiness, grit and a weird aftertaste.

“That’s exactly why I chose a cold cross-flow microfiltrated protein: the perfect texture, no aftertaste, blends beautifully into coffee, tea, matcha, yoghurt, and more,” noted Jessie.

“One little tip, though: make your coffee or tea first, then add the protein powder on top and mix it in. If you pour boiling water directly over it, that sudden hit of boiling liquid can make whey clump,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jessie Inchauspé is a French biochemist and New York Times bestselling author of Glucose Revolution and The Glucose Goddess Method. She holds a BSc in mathematics from King’s College, London, and an MSc in biochemistry from Georgetown University.