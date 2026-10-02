Does sauna benefit your heart health? Cornell-trained physician explains, shares how to do it correctly

Most people think of a sauna as a wellness trend. The clinical data says it’s one of the most powerful passive longevity tools we have, according to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, MD, board-certified in emergency medicine and a Cornell-trained physician.

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In an Instagram video shared on August 1, Dr Vassily explained why sauna is actually good for longevity. He cited clinical evidence found by a Finnish cohort study that followed over 2,000 men for 20 years. According to him, the findings were striking.

Sauna benefits your heart health

Dr Vassily stated that the study found that men who use a sauna four to seven times per week had a 40% lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to the men who used it once a week. Moreover, cardiovascular death dropped by 40%, sudden cardiac death dropped by 63%, and fatal coronary disease dropped by 48%.

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{{^usCountry}} These are not small effects, Dr Vassily stressed. “These are the kinds of numbers you see with major pharmaceutical intervention. The mechanism makes sense,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are not small effects, Dr Vassily stressed. “These are the kinds of numbers you see with major pharmaceutical intervention. The mechanism makes sense,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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How does it work?

According to Dr Vassily, a sauna raises your core body temperature by 1 to 2 degrees and increases your heart rate to 100 to 150 beats per minute, which is similar to the effects of moderate aerobic exercise.

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It also triggers a significant cardiovascular adaptation response. “Your blood vessels dilate, cardiac output increases, and the thial function improves,” he added.

“Over time, regular sauna use measurably lowers blood pressure, reduces arterial stiffness, and improves heart rate variability. There's also data on inflammation. Some studies show that regular sauna use is associated with lower high-sensitivity CRP over time, the same inflammatory marker that I track on every patient quarterly,” Dr Vassily explained.

Cognitive protection

He added that there is also new research suggesting that sauna may support cognitive protection through heat shock protein formation, which may help to clear misfolded proteins associated with Alzheimer's.

How to do it correctly

According to Dr Vassily, the protocol that matches this research is:

20 minutes per session

At least 4 sessions per week

At around 79 to 80 degrees Celsius, which is about 175 degrees Fahrenheit

One caveat: If you have a cardiac condition, check with your physician first.

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Lastly, he added that the Finnish study used traditional dry saunas, so the data support those. Meanwhile, infrared saunas operate at lower temperatures, and the data exists but isn't as robust.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.