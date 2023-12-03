Does your heart skip a beat? It could be atrial fibrillation. Know signs and symptoms

Stress, anxiety or excessive physical activity can sometimes lead to palpitations or a racing heartbeat. While this gets resolved as soon as one is at rest, irregular heartbeat can at times be caused by certain heart conditions. Atrial fibrillation, a kind of arrhythmia can affect normal heartbeat can cause your heart to beat either too fast, slow or in an irregular pattern, even when you aren't doing any taxing activity or in absence of stress. The condition could happen when the small chambers of your heart aren't contracting normally and is witnessed in elderly or those with pre-existing heart conditions, blood pressure or thyroid issues. One shouldn't ignore these signs and symptoms as it can put one at risk of heart failure or stroke. Early diagnosis can help you recover faster. Apart from the medication, a balanced diet, regular exercise, healthy weight, cutting alcohol and avoiding smoking can help. (Also read | What is dilated cardiomyopathy? Symptoms, causes and treatment of the heart condition)

What is atrial fibrillation and its complications?

Atrial fibrillation involves the smaller chambers of the heart fibrillating instead of contracting normally, leading to a rapid heartbeat. (Pixabay)

Atrial fibrillation involves the smaller chambers of the heart fibrillating instead of contracting normally, leading to a rapid heartbeat. This condition is often observed in individuals of advanced age or those with hypertension, valvular heart disease, or thyroid issues.

"The primary risk associated with atrial fibrillation stems from the increased heart rate it causes. This rapid heartbeat may trigger angina, chest pain, or heart failure, leaving the patient breathless. In severe cases, excessively fast heart rates might even lead to loss of consciousness. However, the most concerning long-term complication of atrial fibrillation is its potential to predispose an individual to a stroke. This risk arises from blood clotting in the smaller heart chambers, with the possibility of these clots breaking loose and traveling to the brain, causing a stroke. Therefore, the use of anticoagulants in this condition is crucial. These medications thin the blood, reducing the likelihood of clot formation in the heart's smaller chambers," says Dr.(Col.) Manjinder Sandhu, Principal Director-Cardiology, Max Healthcare.

Signs and symptoms of atrial fibrillation

Recognising the signs and symptoms of atrial fibrillation plays an important role in the timely intervention of the condition.

"Sometimes the condition could manifest as palpitations, rapid or irregular heartbeat, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue and dizziness. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical attention promptly," says Dr Sandhu.

Treatment

There are different types of arrhythmia and the treatment depends on case to case. In some cases, meditation can do the trick, while in others a procedure called radiofrequency ablation can help.

"While treatment options for arrhythmias are diverse, yet not all cases require intervention. The outlook or prognosis for individuals with arrhythmias greatly differs based on the specific type of arrhythmia they experience. The long-term treatment approach for atrial fibrillation primarily revolves around medications. The goal is to restore a normal heart rhythm or, at the very least, control the heart rate. Antiarrhythmic medications play a vital role in this, alongside anticoagulants to prevent clot formation. In cases where atrial fibrillation occurs intermittently, patients may opt for radiofrequency ablation. This procedure aims to decrease the recurrence of arrhythmia," says Dr Sandhu.

Lifestyle measures

Dr Sandhu says along with medication and medical procedures, several measures can assist in managing atrial fibrillation and supporting recovery.

"To begin with, it is highly important to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle. This includes eating a balanced diet low in salt and saturated fats, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking. Besides a healthy lifestyle, it is equally essential to manage stress effectively as it can exacerbate heart conditions. Practices like yoga, meditation, or other relaxation techniques may help manage stress levels, thereby benefiting heart health. Lastly, do make sure to go for regular check-ups and monitoring with healthcare professionals. Keeping track of heart rate, blood pressure, and any changes in symptoms is crucial for effective management. Adhering to prescribed medications as directed by healthcare providers is vital for controlling heart rate and reducing the risk of complications," he adds.

