Downward dog and Upward dog in Malaika's Arora's Zoom fitness session

Nothing can stop Malaika Arora from doing her fitness routine, not even the fact that she could not be present in her yoga studio to take up the routine. The actor, who is a yoga and a fitness enthusiast, can do her workout routine, anytime and anywhere, even over a Zoom call. You read it right – Malaika is often spotted getting on a Zoom call with her fitness trainer Sarvesh Shashi and acing several yoga positions.

A day back, Sarvesh Shashi shared a video of his and Malaika's fitness session over Zoom call and it is setting major goals for us to follow. Malaika loves her yoga routine – the actor also keeps sharing snippets of her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile with the respective health benefits and the steps to perform, to make it easier for her Instagram family to follow. Malaika is also spotted advocating about the benefits of yoga and sharing how it changed her life for better after she took up the routine while going through a rough patch in her life.

In the video, shared by Sarvesh on Instagram, Malaika can be seen acing a rather difficult routine – she can be seen doing the Downward dog and the Upward dog position in one flow. Dressed in a sky-blue sports bra and a sky-blue pair of gym trousers, Malaika can be seen in her living room with her pet pooch for company, as she moved on from the Downward dog to the Upward dog position in a smooth flow. "The downward dog to upward dog flow is not an easy one to complete," wrote Sarvesh. He also added that, to perform this routine, core and arm strength to required.

The yoga routine, as performed by Malaika, comes with multiple health benefits. The Downward dog helps in strengthening the upper and the lower body. It also helps in stimulating blood flow, tuning the foot muscles and improving the posture. The Upward dog, on the other hand, helps in opening up the chest and strengthening the back muscles. It also helps in stretching the spine and the wrists.