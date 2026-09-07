Dr Saurabh Sethi lists 8 things to keep away from homes: From plug-in air fresheners to plastic cutting boards

The health of an individual depends more on their everyday habits than on occasional efforts. Thus, the things that one keeps at home have a greater role to play in their metabolic health than many may realise.

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Taking to Instagram on September 2, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed eight things that he keeps out of his home which have the potential to negatively affect his health. They are presented as follows.

1. Sugary soft drinks

The idea behind not letting sugary soft drinks enter the home is to eliminate the chance of drinking such beverages becoming an unhealthy habit.

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{{^usCountry}} “In a large study of women, each additional sugary drink per day was linked to a 16 percent higher risk of early-onset colorectal cancer,” warned Dr Sethi. “Two or more a day was linked to more than double the risk.” 2. Processed meats {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In a large study of women, each additional sugary drink per day was linked to a 16 percent higher risk of early-onset colorectal cancer,” warned Dr Sethi. “Two or more a day was linked to more than double the risk.” 2. Processed meats {{/usCountry}}

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While meats are an excellent source of a number of macro and micronutrients, processed meats such as bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats are not, pointed out the gastroenterologist, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies them as Group 1 carcinogens, the same category as cigarettes.

3. Tobacco or vaping products

It is common knowledge that tobacco products are injurious to health, and keeping them out of the home does not really need elaboration.

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As Dr Sethi pointed out, “Tobacco kills more than eight million people worldwide every year and remains the leading preventable cause of cancer.”

4. Scratched non-stick cookware

While non-stick cookware has become increasingly popular in kitchens, not many are aware of the true danger of using one with scratches on it. “A single scratch in a non-stick coating may release thousands of micro- and nanoplastic particles,” warned Dr Sethi, adding that such cookware should be replaced the moment they start to peel.

5. Air freshener plug-ins

Dr Sethi warned that plug-in air fresheners do not clean the air inside the room; they simply add fragrant chemicals to it. Some of the chemicals can react with indoor ozone to form pollutants like formaldehyde.

6. Plastic cutting boards

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Plastic cutting boards should never be used, as every knife stroke can shed tiny plastic particles into the food, cautioned the gastroenterologist.

7. Sweetened breakfast cereals

Sweetened breakfast cereals are especially popular among children, but they are not beneficial for gut health. According to Dr Sethi, “Some kids' cereals pack more sugar per serving than a doughnut.”

8. Reheated oils

In the words of the gastroenterologist, “Repeatedly reheated oil breaks down into reactive aldehydes linked to inflammation and cell damage.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.