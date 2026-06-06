Dua Lipa brings modern bridal glam in backless feather-trim ivory dress for dreamy pre-wedding celebrations in Italy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially in full celebration mode as they continue their wedding festivities in Italy, following a private London ceremony earlier this month.

Dua Lipa’s bridal glow continues in Italy as she stuns in a backless dress.(Instagram)

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The couple was spotted on Friday, June 5, at a pre-wedding celebration in Palermo, where the couple appeared relaxed and radiant as they greeted guests and soaked in the festive atmosphere ahead of their reported second ceremony in Sicily. (Also read: Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry in London: And the bride wore white Schiaparelli skirt suit with bold Bvlgari necklace )

Dua Lipa stuns in white feathered gown

For the occasion, Dua once again delivered a standout fashion moment, stepping out in a striking backless ivory halter dress that perfectly balanced elegance with contemporary edge. The outfit featured Bottega Veneta’s signature basketweave texture, elevated further by a soft, feathered hem that added movement and a touch of playful drama to the otherwise structured silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} She styled the look with a matching clutch and completed her ensemble with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, including refined statement pieces that caught the light beautifully, along with a statement watch that added a subtle hint of modern luxury. The overall look blended modern glamour with soft bridal sophistication, making it a seamless choice for the celebratory pre-wedding festivities in Palermo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She styled the look with a matching clutch and completed her ensemble with sparkling Bulgari jewellery, including refined statement pieces that caught the light beautifully, along with a statement watch that added a subtle hint of modern luxury. The overall look blended modern glamour with soft bridal sophistication, making it a seamless choice for the celebratory pre-wedding festivities in Palermo. {{/usCountry}}

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The celebrations brought together an impressive guest list of close friends and industry names, including Charli XCX, George Daniel, Joe Alwyn, Troye Sivan, Mark Ronson, and Grace Gummer, adding a star-studded energy to the multi-day festivities.

About their wedding

The couple had already exchanged vows in an intimate register office ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31. For the understated yet stylish occasion, Dua opted for a sculptural Schiaparelli couture suit-dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with gloves, Christian Louboutin heels, and an oversized hat by Stephen Jones. Turner complemented her look in a navy suit and tie as the pair exited hand-in-hand.

The couple’s romance first sparked public attention in early 2024 after they attended a Masters of Air afterparty together in London. They made their relationship Instagram official later that year, and by mid-2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement in an interview with British Vogue, hinting at her plans to marry after completing her world tour.

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Now, as celebrations continue in Italy, the couple appear to be embracing a more elaborate second round of festivities surrounded by friends, fashion, and coastal charm.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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