During an 'unscheduled stop at Bikaner,' Ankita Konwar did this...

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman kickstarted the year 2022 on a high note. The fitness enthusiast couple, who is often spotted on the road in their running shoes, had an offbeat kind of new year celebrations as they chose to welcome the new year with a great run of 110 kilometers. Milind Soman, who is a model, actor and a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted making his way in his running shoes and travelling distances on foot that are almost impossible for us to conquer. His wife Ankita Konwar is also almost always spotted being his perfect running partner.

For the last run of 2021, Milind and Ankita chose to do it together for a distance of 110 kilometers. However, soon after, they made their way for a cozy and warm vacation with just the two of us in the old corners of the country. Ankita shared a slew of pictures from their trip in Jaisalmer where they did it all – from spending their days singing to each other to taking on a new day with fitness and healthy routines.

However, now the couple is enroute from Jaisalmer to Delhi by car. On their way, they made a pitstop at Bikaner where they explored the city and its palaces. Ankita, even when on a trip, did not excuse herself from her fitness routine. Instead, she chose to perform it in a grand way – right in front of a palace. Ankita shared a set of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen performing the wheel pose with a palace in the backdrop. In another picture, Ankita shared a sunkissed selfie of herself chilling in the palace. Take a look:

The wheel pose or Chakrasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the back and increasing the elasticity of the spine. It also helps in sharpening eyesight and reducing tension in the body, Chakrasana helps in improving air circulation in the lungs as well.