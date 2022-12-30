Easy tips to protect yourself from cold wave

As the world is all set to welcome a brand new year in less than 2 days, a severe cold wave has engulfed Delhi, Punjab and other parts of North India. It is also that time of the year when people just can't stay cooped up inside their homes when the vibe is festive and vibrant. Cold waves, also known as cold spells or cold snaps, are periods of unusually cold weather. During a cold wave, temperatures can drop significantly below normal for the region, often resulting in heavy fog or snowfall. Before you step out in the bitter cold to ring in the New Year, it is important to take all precautions to prevent any health trouble. Cold weather can have serious health consequences, including hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related illnesses. It's important to take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from the dangers of a cold wave.

Here are some steps you can take to protect yourself from a cold wave:

Dress in layers

One of the most effective ways to protect yourself from a cold wave is to dress in layers. Layering your clothing traps heat and helps to keep your body warm. It's important to wear a hat, gloves, and a scarf to keep your head, hands, and neck warm.

Stay dry

Wet clothing can make you feel colder, so try to stay dry by wearing a waterproof outer layer and avoiding activities that will make you sweat. If for any reason your clothes get wet due to rain or otherwise, change into dry ones as soon as you can.

Stay indoors

If possible, stay inside during a cold wave if the temperature is too low for your comfort. If you do need to go outside, limit your time outdoors and take frequent breaks to warm up.

Keep your home warm

Make sure your home is well-insulated and draft-free, and keep the thermostat set to a comfortable temperature. Close blinds and curtains at night to keep out the cold, and use draft stoppers on doors and windows to keep out drafts.

Stay hydrated

Yes, you can get dehydrated even in winter season because you don't naturally feel thirsty in cold weather. Not only it is important to drink 7-8 glasses of water every day, one must also add hydrating food like fruits, vegetables and soups to their diet. Dehydration can make you feel colder and raise your chances of getting sick from a cold.

Eat well

Eat warm, nutritious meals and snacks to help keep your body warm and energised. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can dehydrate you and make you feel colder.

Get educated about the symptoms of frostbite, hypothermia

Hypothermia is a dangerous condition in which your body temperature falls below normal. Shivering, confusion, slurred speech, and tiredness are among the symptoms. Frostbite is a cold-related ailment caused by the freezing of skin and tissues. Numbness, tingling, and pale or bluish-gray skin are among the symptoms. If you or someone you know has these symptoms, seek medical assistance right once.