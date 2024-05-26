Eat muskmelon seeds for these wonderful benefits for health; how to add them to the diet

It's the season of muskmelon, the juicy, flavoursome, and delicious fruit that has amazing hydrating properties and a range of nutrients that nourish the body well. With the ongoing heatwave, muskmelon is one of the most refreshing snacks you can have to beat the hunger pangs as well as the heat. After cutting the fruit, many people discard the seeds along with the peels, but throwing them away could mean missing an opportunity to add a wealth of nutrients to your diet. Muskmelon seeds are rich in essential vitamins like A, K, C, B1, E and also zinc, protein, healthy fats and carbs. In Indian households, muskmelon seeds are used in a variety of ways. Scroll down to know uses of muskmelon seeds and their amazing benefits. (Also read | Pumpkin seeds: Amazing health benefits; ways to add them to your diet) Apart from being great for hormonal health, muskmelon seeds also have compounds that reduce cholesterol and improve immunity. (Adobe Stock)

Muskmelon seeds need to be dried before they can be used in your culinary experiments. After extracting the seeds from the centre of the fruit along with some pulpy fibre, wash and strain it thoroughly. When seeds are free from pulp, take them out for drying under normal room temperature. Once they leave all the moisture, they are ready to be used in your recipes. You can have them as is, sprinkle them over salads, in bread, bun or cake. They can be added in sweets, gravies, smoothies or soup for an added flavour.

Muskmelon seeds can be a good source for vegetarians and vegans to boost their protein intake. Besides, it has phytochemicals that can help prevent inflammation. Apart from being great for hormonal health, muskmelon seeds also have compounds that reduce cholesterol and improve immunity. These tiny wonders are great for cardiovascular health too, keeping your heart in great shape.

"Muskmelon seeds are soon becoming a superfood for their nutritional benefits. It’s found all the year around in tropical countries like India. Packed with nutrients, muskmelon seeds are excellent for your overall health and well-being. They are a rich source of nutrients like Vitamin A, C and E, which help strengthen the immune system. They provide antioxidants which protect the body from oxidative stress and free radical damage, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Besides, Vitamin A, C and E along with zinc and protein found in muskmelon seeds are very good for hair health. They strengthen the hair follicles, reduce hair loss and improve overall hair texture," says Dr Dimple Jangda - Celebrity Ayurveda coach and gut health expert in an interview with HT Digital.

Benefits of muskmelon seeds

1. Essential minerals for bones: Muskmelon seeds contain minerals like magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which promote healthy bones and teeth. These minerals contribute to bone density and help prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

2. Protein powerhouse: Like most seeds, muskmelon seeds are also a good source of protein, which help with muscle repair, growth and overall body development. It’s an excellent addition for vegetarians and vegan looking to increase their protein intake.

3. Prevent inflammation: Muskmelon seeds also contain phytochemicals, which are naturally occurring plant compounds. They contain phenolic compounds like flavonoids, tannins, and phenolic acids which help protect the body from oxidative stress and inflammation.

4. Antioxidants: Muskmelon seeds are also a good source of lignans, which is a type of phytoestrogen found in flax seeds and muskmelon seeds. They have antioxidant properties and help improve hormonal health.

5. Reduce cholesterol: Muskmelon seeds also contain saponins and phytosterols, which help reduce cholesterol by blocking their absorption in the intestines, and saponins also improve immune health. They also may contain alkaloids which have anti-inflammatory benefits and help reduce pain sensitivity.

6. Heart health: Muskmelon seeds are also excellent for heart health as they contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These healthy fats help reduce bad cholesterol levels, support cardiovascular function, and lower the risk of heart disease.

7. Anti-ageing: Besides, the fatty acids found in muskmelon seeds also help nourish the skin, reduce inflammation, protect from UV damage and ageing.

8. High in fibre: They are a rich source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, improves bowel movement, and relieves symptoms of constipation. They also help promote healthy gut microbiome.

Ensure to soak these seeds in water overnight or for an hour in the morning before consuming to aid digestion. Avoid consuming these seeds in excess during pregnancy, and avoid in presence of fibroids or cysts in the body. In such cases, it’s best to speak with your ayurvedic doctor before proceeding further.