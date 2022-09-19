Egg whites to Multani mitti, check out these simple yet effective home remedies to reduce oiliness and open pores

Are you tired of dealing with oiliness on your skin? Do you feel embarrassed about those large, open pores on your skin? Well, stop worrying. Hunt your kitchen and you are likely to find some of the best ingredients from the kitchen that will help you to reduce oiliness and open pores.

Oily skin and open pores can lead to acne which may not be a pleasant experience as the more sebum production you have on your skin, the more you are prone to acne and blackheads. While you can take resort to products from the market to tackle this issue, what can be better than finding some gems straight from our kitchen?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arthi Raguram, Founder of Deyga Organics, suggested 3 awesome home remedies to reduce oiliness and open pores:

1. Besan or gramflour face pack - Besan is an age-old kitchen ingredient that has been used to solve many skincare woes. It works as a great exfoliator for the skin and helps to extract the oiliness. Regular use of gram flour aids in shrinking open pores as well. Mix two tablespoons of gram flour with yogurt and apply it all over the face. Keep the paste on for 15-20 minutes and rinse off with plain water. Follow this method twice a week for the best results.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar toner - Apple cider vinegar contains astringent properties which help to shrink down pores and reduce excel oil production. It works as an excellent natural toner for the skin. Take one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and mix it with one tablespoon of water to make a toner. Dip a cotton ball and dab this concoction on your face as a toner.

3. Baking soda - Baking soda is another wonderful kitchen ingredient that helps to soak all the excess oil from the face and aids in tightening pores. Take one tablespoon of baking soda and mix with a warm cup of water. Get a smooth consistency of the paste and apply it to the face. Keep it on for 10 minutes and wash off with cold water. Make sure to use a mild, gel-based moisturizer afterward.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Sonia Tekchandani, Celebrity Dermatologist and Founder of Tender Skin International, revealed some simple and effective home remedies to reduce oiliness and open pores:

1. Egg whites - Egg whites are excellent to shrink pores and give you a tighter and firmer look. It controls oiliness and thus prevents acne and blackheads. Take one egg white and mix with two tablespoons of oatmeal and a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this paste to your face for 20 minutes and rinse off with water. Follow it up with a moisturizer. For best results, use this mask two times a week.

2. Fuller’s earth or Multani mitti - Clay masks are known to extract all the excess oil from the face and reveal a bright and clear face. It deeply cleanses the pores and helps to tighten them as well. Besides it works great as a natural exfoliator for the skin to remove dead skin cells and dirt and oiliness. Mix one tablespoon of Multani mitti with one to two tablespoons of rose water. Stir it well to get a smooth consistency. Apply this mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with cold water.

Dr Sonia Tekchandani advised, “If you feel your open pores have enlarged over the time or you need a quick fix, then you must consult a dermatologist and get this condition treated. The various in clinic treatments are - Vampire Facial, Tiny Botulinum Injections and combination of peels and lasers.”

Try these awesome home remedies and say “hello” to fresh and bright skin.