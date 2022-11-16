Elon Musk reveals how he lost over 13 kg, shares secret formula on Twitter

Elon Musk is not only cutting flab at his newly acquired microblogging giant Twitter but also on a weight loss spree and said that he has lost almost 30 lbs or around 13.6 kg weight so far. The corporate honcho was responding to his followers on Twitter and also shared his formula for the massive weight loss saying it's a combination of intermittent fasting and absence of tasty food. He is also on diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy to remain healthy and fit. (Also read: Elon Musk ‘welcomes back’ sacked Twitter employees. But there's a catch…)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!" wrote Chicago Glenn, to which Musk replied saying. 'Down 30 lbs'. When asked what made the most difference, the world's richest man responded saying, 'Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me'. Another user asked Musk if his diabetes drug Ozempic cause side-effects like burps that taste like rotten eggs. "Bruh, I also take Ozempic for my diabeetus. Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh ~cwb," (sic) the user wrote. "Yeah, next-level," agreed the new Twitter boss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few months back, Musk talked about his 9 kg weight loss with intermittent fasting on advice of a friend and said that he “feels much healthier”. Dorsey had earlier revealed what he includes fish, chicken or steak, and “a lot of greens” in his dinner.

Musk was in news recently for firing half of Twitter workforce to make the social media platform profitable. Tesla chief also faced flak over his decision for levying a fee for getting blue tick badge or a verified account. He was however quick to roll back the subscription plan when 'Jesus Christ', 'carpenter', 'healer', and 'God' got verified and received blue ticks after paying the subscription fee. In his latest tweet he wrote that he is "punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet that involves eating only during a specified time window. This fasting method has been linked to a variety of potential health benefits, including short-term increases in human hormone growth (HGH) and alterations in gene expression. This could increase longevity and reduce risk of diseases.

Intermittent fasting works because not eating for long durations can lead to a metabolic switch and help burn fat more efficiently and also control blood sugar levels. Research shows that going on such a diet plan can reduce inflammatory markers and works on lowering LDL cholesterol.

Is intermittent fasting the right way to lose weight?

"Intermittent fasting (IF) improves one's body composition, lowers the risk of diseases like metabolic syndrome, dyslipidemia, hypertension and other inflammatory diseases. It can be hard to follow for a long period of time since it may affect your social life, and could lead to some health issues. If one does not follow it as a lifestyle change which is long term, it can cause metabolic changes and affect one’s metabolism. Hence if the person wants to follow IF, it should be a long term goal," Dr Amreen Shaikh, Dietician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central told HT Digital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON