Exam anxiety: 6 ways students can ghost negativity

Examination anxiety limits your outlook on life, your academic or professional performance, as well as how you live your daily life since your body starts to feel anxious weeks before the exam and it reaches a high on the day of the exam. Unfortunately, exam anxiety frequently has a negative impact on your academic achievement.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanchan Rai, Emotional and Mental Wellbeing Coach and Founder of Let Us Talk, suggested some tips to keep the anxiety at a bay:

1. Banish all negative energy

Stop what you are doing and clear your mind if you feel like you are brewing a storm of unfavorable thoughts. Permit yourself to fantasize a little and picture yourself relaxing with close pals. Wait until you feel the tension dissipate before returning to studies.

2. Make a plan and stick to it

You can make a plan for studying as soon as you are aware that an exam will soon be upon you. Create a plan for the actual exam as soon as you receive your exam paper. Don't wait until the last minute to study for a test; the stress you put on yourself and the late night will make you more anxious, and you won't remember much.

3. Psychological need

It is true that students occasionally put off attending to their physical needs in order to study for an exam. keep up healthy eating and sleeping routines. A student who is hungry and exhausted is likely to perform worse on an exam than one who is well-rested and fed. Exercise frequently, and after you have thoroughly prepared for the exam, relax.

4. Study a little earlier

Studying gradually over time is considerably more beneficial than cramming everything in at once. Additionally, spending time studying in the same or nearby locations as your test can aid in your ability to retain the material when it comes time to take the test.

5. Explore relaxation practices

To be calm and confident both before and during the test, practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, relaxing each muscle one at a time, or closing your eyes and visualizing a positive outcome.

6. Focus more on discipline

Better plans, goals and interim practice help you find a way to address more discipline. The approach of focus goals builds you to access and get achievements. Lack of motivation also comes from imbalance study routine.