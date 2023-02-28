Exam stress? Try these calming practices for a clearer mind

There is no denying the fact that exam season is a highly stressful and chaotic period for students of all ages. The pressure of performing well, maintaining academic excellence, and achieving excellent results can be detrimental to one's mental health. In this regard, stress and anxiety that occur during that period can have an impact on the student's concentration, memory, and overall productivity. As a result, it is critical for students to take time for self-care and incorporate calming activities into their daily routines to maintain peace of mind during stressful exam periods. Let's peek at some of the practices that can assist a student in staying focused and engaged throughout an exam. (Also read: From self-love to breathwork: Tips to take care of your well-being throughout exam season )

Chetan Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, MyPeegu, shared with HT Lifestyle, some activities to practice for peace of mind during exams.

1. Meditative music

Meditative music can be an excellent way to promote peace of mind and reduce stress during exams. Meditative music has a calming effect, which can help reduce stress levels, especially during exams when stress levels are typically high. Furthermore, it aids in improving focus and concentration by creating a positive impact on mood.

Last but not least, it has been shown that listening to meditative music during the exam can help the student to enhance their memory and improve cognitive function. As a result, incorporating meditative music as a practice during exams can be simple but effective in promoting peace of mind.

2. Being mindful

It is an undeniable fact that when we are mindful, we are fully present at the moment and acutely aware of our five senses: touch, taste, sight, hearing, and smell. In this regard, being conscious throughout the examination can be beneficial for achieving a sense of peace of mind. And the discipline of focusing one's attention on the present moment without judgment or distraction is known as mindfulness.

When we are mindful during an exam, we are able to stay calm, focused, and centred, which can help us perform better. Therefore, adapting mindfulness during assessment can help to achieve a greater sense of peace of mind by reducing anxiety, improving focus, and increasing self- awareness.

3. Healthy practices

Exams can be stressful for learners, so practising healthy habits is essential. Exam preparation necessitates a great deal of hard work and devotion, which can leave students exhausted and overwhelmed. Maintaining healthy practices such as exercise, yoga, a good diet, appropriate sleep, and time management during exam time can assist in minimizing stress and promote peace of mind.

Overall, positive habits can help students feel more secure and in control throughout exam season. Students can reduce stress and encourage peace of mind by taking care of their physical and mental health, which can lead to improved academic achievement.

4. Calm mind: The key to passing exams

There is no escaping the fact that an anxious mind is genuinely distressing, and the level increases during the exam, which can influence the student's peace of mind. As a result, incorporating calming activities into everyday routine, especially amid exams, is the key to determining what works best in order to achieve calmness.

Hence, to get favourable results, these peaceful exercises can help stay focused, boost cognitive function, and reduce anxiety levels. Also, remember to take breaks, prioritize self-care, and seek help from friends, family, and specialists if needed.

