Fatty liver can be deadly; 5 ways to manage serious complications of NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cases are on rise with growing cases of obesity and other chronic conditions like diabetes worldwide. It comprises of a range of liver conditions that affect people who drink little to no alcohol. Excess fat accumulation in the liver cells can lead to NAFLD- and in while in early stages it hardly has any symptoms, in later stages people may have fatigue, pain or discomfort in abdomen, abdominal swelling, red palms, enlarged spleen, yellowing of eyes and skin. (Also read: 8 fruits you must eat to reverse fatty liver disease)

Viral hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are the three most prevalent types of liver illnesses in the nation(Freepik)

Viral hepatitis, alcoholic liver disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are the three most prevalent types of liver illnesses in the nation. A and E are food-borne and relatively harmless forms of viral hepatitis, whereas B, C, and D are blood-borne and can cause liver failure and cancer. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) estimates that India has a 4-5% and a 1-2% prevalence of hepatitis B and C, respectively.

WAYS TO MANAGE CHRONIC CASE OF NAFLD

"Chronic and life-threatening cases of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) require medical attention and management to prevent further progression and complications. The treatment options depend on the severity of the disease and the associated complications," says Dr. Vijay Kumar Rai, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Lybrate.

Here are some of the treatment options for chronic and life-threatening cases of NAFLD suggested by Dr Rai.

1. Weight loss: Losing weight is one of the most effective ways to manage NAFLD, especially in cases where obesity is a significant risk factor. Weight loss can help reduce the amount of fat in the liver, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce the risk of developing other health complications associated with NAFLD.

2. Lifestyle modifications: In addition to weight loss, lifestyle modifications such as a healthy diet and regular exercise can help manage NAFLD. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can help reduce the risk of developing NAFLD. Regular exercise can also help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and improve overall liver function.

3. Medications: In some cases, medications may be prescribed to manage NAFLD. For example, medications such as pioglitazone and vitamin E have been shown to improve liver function in patients with NAFLD. However, these medications are only recommended for patients with advanced NAFLD and should be used under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

4. Management of associated health conditions: NAFLD is often associated with other health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. Managing these conditions through medications, lifestyle modifications, and regular monitoring can help improve overall health and reduce the risk of developing complications associated with NAFLD.

5. Liver transplantation: In cases where NAFLD has progressed to end-stage liver disease, liver transplantation may be necessary. Liver transplantation is a surgical procedure in which a damaged liver is replaced with a healthy liver from a donor. It is a complex and expensive procedure that requires a lifetime of medication and monitoring to prevent rejection and complications.

"It is important to note that early diagnosis and management are crucial in preventing the progression of NAFLD and associated complications. Regular screening and monitoring of liver function and associated health conditions can help detect and manage NAFLD at an early stage, reducing the need for more invasive and expensive treatments," says Dr Rai.

