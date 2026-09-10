Feeling anxious or overwhelmed? NYC therapist shares 5 grounding techniques you can do anywhere without anyone noticing

Feeling overwhelmed, anxious or disconnected from the present moment? Grounding techniques can offer a simple way to bring your attention back to what is happening around you. Gianna LaLota, a New York City-based therapist, shared five techniques in a September 9 Instagram post that can be practised almost anywhere.

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“Grounding helps bring your attention back to what’s happening right now by engaging your senses, your body, and your surroundings. The best part is that these are strategies you can use anywhere without anyone around you knowing. You can do them sitting in a meeting, waiting in line, on the subway, at dinner, or anywhere else you need a little support in the moment,” Gianna wrote in the caption. (Also read: Are you losing yourself in love? Therapist shares 3 signs you may be abandoning your own needs for someone else )

Let’s take a look at her recommendations:

1. Name what you see, hear and feel

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{{^usCountry}} The first technique involves using your senses to reconnect with your surroundings. “Name what you see, hear, and feel. Use your senses to bring your attention back to the present moment,” Gianna said. 2. Press your feet into the ground {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first technique involves using your senses to reconnect with your surroundings. “Name what you see, hear, and feel. Use your senses to bring your attention back to the present moment,” Gianna said. 2. Press your feet into the ground {{/usCountry}}

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Another simple exercise is to focus on the physical sensation of standing or sitting with your feet firmly on the ground. “Press your feet into the ground. Notice the support underneath you and the feeling of being physically here,” Gianna said.

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3. Describe an object around you

Picking an object nearby and paying close attention to its details can give your mind something concrete to focus on. “Describe an object around you. Notice its color, shape, texture, and temperature to give your brain something concrete to focus on,” Gianna said.

4. Orient yourself to the present

If your thoughts feel scattered, Gianna recommends reminding yourself of where and when you are. “Orient yourself to the present. Name where you are, what day it is, and what you're doing right now,” she said.

5. Notice what’s happening in your body

The final technique involves observing physical sensations without immediately trying to change or fix them. “Notice what's happening in your body. Pay attention to sensations like tightness, tension, or warmth without immediately trying to change them,” Gianna said.

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These techniques can be used while sitting at home, at work, during a stressful moment or whenever you feel the need to reconnect with the present. They are simple exercises, but regularly practising them may make it easier to notice when your attention has drifted and gently bring it back.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.