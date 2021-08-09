Feeling bloated? Just sip on any of these 5 herbal teas and bid adieu to it

It becomes so stressful right in the morning when you get up and see yourself puffed up like a hot air balloon. Argghhh! Just not happening, isn’t it? It’s just a big-time spoiler. From exercise to sipping hot water – you must have done everything in your capacity to beat bloating blues. But you know what, you really don’t have to fret this much, because we have a simpler solution. Excited to know? Well, all you need is a freshly brewed cup of your favourite green tea to reduce bloating.

FYI, not just one but we have five different tea variants that can phase out bloating just like that!

Here’s are five green teas that you can guzzle right in the morning to reduce bloating

Fennel tea

What is bloating? It is the accumulation of gas and water due to the high sodium content in your body. Of course, indigestion also plays a huge role in making it worse, and that’s when fennel or saunf comes to rescue. From the good old days, fennel has rescued people from gas, acidity, and bloating, and we can never forget how good it is.

And there’s no rocket science in making fennel tea. Just crush a tablespoon of fennel seeds, boil them in water for 10 minutes, let the water come down to a lukewarm temperature, strain it, and sip on it. You can also add a hint of honey to make it all the more palatable.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is not just soothing; it’s a perfect way to get rid of bloating. Bloating starts in your gut and ginger is one of the most flavorful foods that can help in keeping your gut health in check. All this happens due to the presence of gingerols.

And if you bloat like a bear during your periods, ginger tea is your go-to cuppa. Plus, it will also help in relieving cramps and other PMS issues.

Just remember to warm some water up, add a teaspoon of ginger juice, and lastly honey. That’s it, guzzle it and have fun!

Lemon tea

If you think that lemon is all about cutting fat, you are sadly mistaken because if you want to reduce bloating, you should lean on lemon before anything else. And if we talk about science, then according to a study published in the European Medicines Agency, lemon is capable of curing digestive issues, and it helps in taming bloating as well.

Chamomile tea

From inducing sleep to reducing bloating, chamomile tea is one beverage with multiple benefits. Bloating in severe cases also leads to extreme pain in the abdominal region. For them, chamomile tea is the best solution. According to a study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing, chamomile tea is great for digestive issues that can lead to pain and bloating. This is also one of the reasons why it helps in inducing sleep as well.

Peppermint tea

The cool and refreshing properties of mint works as the best remedy to cure bloating, which also causes gut-wrenching acidity. Mint soothes the bloating and digestive issues ASAP and helps you in taming the mess. Not just that, but if you have spasms in your abdominal area, peppermint can help.

Voila! Aren’t you sorted? Who would have thought that bloating blues can be tamed like this? So, next time when bloating kicks you hard, you know what will make it disappear within no time.