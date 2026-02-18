Feeling tired and overwhelmed? Mental health counsellor reveals 3 signs of emotional fatigue

Sometimes, you feel a deep-rooted emotional fatigue that you can't seem to shake off, even when you are getting through your day just fine and showing up for all your commitments, both at work and in your personal life. But beneath that functional exterior, there's a dull exhaustion and heaviness.



Instead of continuing to push forward on autopilot, it is important to take time to pause, reevaluate and take a closer look at what this emotional fatigue is trying to tell you. This is not entirely silent, as there are signs your mind and body send when they need you to stop and rest.

To understand more about these signs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Aanandita Vaghani, founder and mental health counsellor at UnFix Your Feelings, who revealed the key signs for you to identify.



“Your nervous system communicates in subtle ways when you’re moving too fast,” she noted, suggesting that the nervous system lets you know in its own way, urging you to return to balance by addressing the emotional fatigue.

1. You’re exhausted, but rest doesn’t seem to work Aanandita shared instances from her clinic, “One of the most common things I hear at the start of a new year is, ‘I’m tired, but I don’t know why.’ People are sleeping, taking breaks, even planning holidays, and yet their energy doesn’t return. This usually points to nervous system fatigue rather than physical tiredness.”

She further noted that when the body remains in a prolonged state of urgency or high alert, it adapts to stress as its default mode. And because of external circumstances, like work or social life, slowing down does not always happen easily. But it is critical to adjust your body to a slower rhythm; you may experience burnout.