Feeling unusually thirsty or experiencing blurred vision? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 signs of high blood sugar

Having high blood sugar levels, or hyperglycemia, is common among people diagnosed with diabetes and can cause serious health issues over time. But how do we recognise the condition in undiagnosed individuals?

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Taking to Instagram on September 5, Dr Kunal Sood, a US-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, shared five warning signs that can help to do just that. They are presented as follows.

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1. Urinating more than usual

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that when blood glucose rises high enough, the kidneys cannot reabsorb all of the filtered glucose. “Glucose spills into the urine and pulls water with it through osmotic diuresis, leading to larger and more frequent urination,” he stated. 2. Feeling unusually thirsty {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that when blood glucose rises high enough, the kidneys cannot reabsorb all of the filtered glucose. “Glucose spills into the urine and pulls water with it through osmotic diuresis, leading to larger and more frequent urination,” he stated. 2. Feeling unusually thirsty {{/usCountry}}

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In the words of the physician, “As extra water is lost through urination, the body becomes dehydrated and the blood more concentrated. The brain responds by increasing thirst, which can cause persistent dry mouth or drinking without feeling fully satisfied.”

3. Episodes of blurry vision

Linking hyperglycemia with trouble with vision, Dr Sood explained, “High glucose can temporarily change the water balance, shape, and focusing power of the eye's lens. This can cause vision to fluctuate as glucose levels rise and fall.”

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The physician pointed out that long-term hyperglycemia can separately damage retinal blood vessels, which can further deteriorate eyesight.

4. Cuts that take longer to heal

Chronic high glucose levels can impair blood circulation, immune cell function, collagen production, and new blood vessel formation, Dr Sood warned. “Diabetic nerve damage may also make injuries harder to notice, allowing wounds to worsen or repeatedly reopen,” he added.

5. Repeated yeast infections

As Dr Sood explained, “When glucose spills into urine, it can create an environment that encourages Candida growth. Chronic hyperglycemia can also impair immune defences that normally keep yeast under control, increasing susceptibility to recurrent genital infections.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.