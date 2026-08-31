Dr Ajay Shah explains vision changes after 60: What is normal and what needs a check-up?

It is common knowledge that when an individual grows old, their vision deteriorates. However, not all signs of vision trouble can be chalked up to normal ageing.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Shah explained that a person turning 60 does not automatically mean that they should experience blurred vision, difficulty reading or increasing dependence on brighter light.

“Some changes are part of normal ageing, but others may be the earliest signs of cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or retinal disease. The key is knowing which pattern requires investigation,” he stated.

Vision changes that need to be corrected According to Dr Shah, one of the common age-related problems of the eye is presbyopia, which is the gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on near objects.

“Older adults may also take longer to adjust when moving from bright to dim environments and may notice reduced contrast or difficulty distinguishing certain colours,” he stated. “These changes can often be corrected with appropriate lenses and lighting.”

What should not be casually dismissed is a change in the quality or field of vision, noted the physician.

“Reading may become difficult because of cataract, but new distortions such as straight lines appearing bent or wavy can point towards macular disease,” he shared.

“AMD may remain symptom-free in its early stages, which is why relying only on how clearly a person feels they can see can be misleading.”