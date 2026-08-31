Dr Ajay Shah explains vision changes after 60: What is normal and what needs a check-up?
People start to experience issues with their vision as they grow old, but not all such change should be considered as normal part of ageing, shares Dr Shah.
It is common knowledge that when an individual grows old, their vision deteriorates. However, not all signs of vision trouble can be chalked up to normal ageing.
Also Read | Can exercise lower lung cancer risk after quitting smoking? Oncologist explains
In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajay Shah explained that a person turning 60 does not automatically mean that they should experience blurred vision, difficulty reading or increasing dependence on brighter light.
“Some changes are part of normal ageing, but others may be the earliest signs of cataract, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or retinal disease. The key is knowing which pattern requires investigation,” he stated.
Vision changes that need to be corrected
According to Dr Shah, one of the common age-related problems of the eye is presbyopia, which is the gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on near objects.
“Older adults may also take longer to adjust when moving from bright to dim environments and may notice reduced contrast or difficulty distinguishing certain colours,” he stated. “These changes can often be corrected with appropriate lenses and lighting.”
What should not be casually dismissed is a change in the quality or field of vision, noted the physician.
“Reading may become difficult because of cataract, but new distortions such as straight lines appearing bent or wavy can point towards macular disease,” he shared.
“AMD may remain symptom-free in its early stages, which is why relying only on how clearly a person feels they can see can be misleading.”
Diagnosing age-related vision issues
From a diagnostic standpoint, a useful eye assessment for a person above the age of 60 is not limited to whether someone can read an eye chart, pointed out Dr Shah.
“Visual acuity should be assessed separately in each eye, followed by refraction, intraocular pressure measurement, retinal and optic-nerve examination and, where indicated, visual-field testing,” he stated.
“Importantly, normal eye pressure alone does not rule out glaucoma; diagnosis requires assessment of the optic nerve and visual function.”
Dr Shah further highlighted that chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and vascular disease can affect the retina, sometimes before a person notices substantial visual symptoms.
“Finally, sudden, painless loss of vision in one eye, a new curtain-like shadow, sudden increase in flashes or floaters, or abrupt visual-field loss is not a routine ageing change. These symptoms require urgent medical evaluation because some retinal and vascular conditions are time-sensitive emergencies,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Ajay Shah, MBBS, MD, is the managing director of Neuberg Ajay Shah Laboratory in Mumbai and has over four decades of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.