Fish oil supplements boost brain and heart health: Save up to 40% on top-rated brands in the Amazon Great Summer Sale

Taking care of your heart starts with what you eat. Omega-3 fish oil supplements can help your heart function better, lower bad cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and even support your brain and joints. However, finding high-quality supplements may not always be pocket-friendly. Online sales, like the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, may be a perfect time to buy trusted, top-rated options. You can choose from triple-strength softgels to burp-free capsules, depending on your health needs, at up to 40%.

Save up to 40% on top fish oil supplements

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Enjoy up to 40% off on must-have fish oil supplements(Adobe Stock)

Using fish oil supplements may help slow down heart disease from atrial fibrillation and lower the risk of serious health problems, according to the British Medical Journal.

We have curated a list of top-rated fish oil supplements, based on Amazon India user reviews and ratings.

1. WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300mg Triple Strength

1.

WOW Life Science Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 Mg Triple Strength 55...

This omega-3 supplement supports your heart, brain, and joints with potent ingredients: 550mg of EPA and 350mg of DHA per serving. The softgels are burpless and enteric-coated, which helps your body absorb them better and prevents a fishy aftertaste. It's great for keto diets and is free from mercury, dairy, and gluten.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is happening now. You can get high-strength omega-3 at up to 40% off!

Specifications:

Each serving contains 1300 mg of fish oil.

550 mg of EPA and 350 mg of DHA.

The capsules are coated so that you won't taste fishy flavours.

Keto-friendly, mercury-free

60 capsules

2. HealthKart HK Vitals Omega-3 Fish Oil

2.

hk vitals Fish Oil For Men And Women (60 Capsules) | 1000mg ...

{{^usCountry}} Support your heart, joints, brain, and skin with this 1000mg omega-3 supplement. It gives you 180mg of EPA and 120mg of DHA. This supplement helps reduce inflammation, supports post-workout recovery, and improves skin hydration. It is a good daily choice for both men and women to help maintain wellness easily. Amazon Prime Day Sale is happening now! Enjoy up to 40% off wellness items! Specifications: 1000 mg of fish oil

180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA

Support for joints, brain, and heart.

60 capsules

Great for everyday use. 3. Neuherbs Omega-3 + Multivitamin Combo {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Support your heart, joints, brain, and skin with this 1000mg omega-3 supplement. It gives you 180mg of EPA and 120mg of DHA. This supplement helps reduce inflammation, supports post-workout recovery, and improves skin hydration. It is a good daily choice for both men and women to help maintain wellness easily. Amazon Prime Day Sale is happening now! Enjoy up to 40% off wellness items! Specifications: 1000 mg of fish oil

180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA

Support for joints, brain, and heart.

60 capsules

Great for everyday use. 3. Neuherbs Omega-3 + Multivitamin Combo {{/usCountry}}

Read More

3.

Neuherbs Daily Vitamin Supplement Combo- Multivitamin With Z...

This powerful combination provides 1486mg of omega-3 per serving, including 892mg of EPA and 594mg of DHA. It also contains a multivitamin with zinc, iodine, and Vitamin C. This fish oil supplement is ideal for active people. It helps improve overall health, including heart, brain, and immune function, as well as energy levels. It is clean, preservative-free, and developed with expert advice.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is here! Get this smart daily duo at great discounts!

Specifications:

2500 mg of fish oil (total dose)

892 mg of EPA and 594 mg of DHA

30 fish oil capsules and 30 multivitamin capsules.

No preservatives

All-in-one supplement for everyone

4. MuscleBlaze Omega-3 Fish Oil

4.

MuscleBlaze Omega 3 Fish Oil (90 Capsules) | Trustified Cert...

MuscleBlaze offers pure omega-3 capsules that are trust-certified and have no fishy aftertaste. These capsules support muscle recovery, joint flexibility, and heart health. With added antioxidants, this omega-3 fish oil supplement is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts seeking to support fitness and reduce inflammation.

Amazon Prime Day Sale is on! Get 40% off and support your fitness. Act now!

Specifications:

1000 mg of Fish Oil

180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA

90 capsules

Trusted and certified for purity.

Great for recovery after exercise.

5. TrueBasics Omega-3 Fish Oil

5.

TrueBasics 3X Strength Omega 3 Fish Oil (60 Capsules) with 1...

TrueBasics offers a strong omega-3 supplement with 1150mg per dose. It contains 525mg of EPA and 375mg of DHA, which support your heart, eyes, and joints. The advanced triglyceride form helps your body absorb it more effectively, and the enteric coating prevents fishy burps. This supplement is great for fitness enthusiasts. Don't miss out on this premium product, available at up to 40% off during the Amazon Sale 2026.

Specifications:

1150mg Omega-3

525 mg of EPA and 375 mg of DHA.

Coated to prevent aftertaste.

Clean Label Certified

60 capsules

6. Swisse Omega-3 Fish Oil 1500mg

6.

Swisse 4X Strength Fish Oil (1800mg Omega 3 In Single Capsul...

Swisse offers Australia’s most concentrated omega-3 in one capsule, with 1500mg of EPA and DHA that support your heart, brain, and joints. This omega-3 supplement is odourless, sustainably sourced, and proven worldwide. It helps with metabolism, heart health, and brain function. During the Great Summer Sale 2026, take the chance to stock up on this high-potency omega-3 while the offer lasts!

Specifications:

Each capsule contains 1500mg of Omega-3.

EPA and DHA (a concentrated mix)

The product does not have a fishy smell.

200 capsules

Made in Australia

7. Tata 1mg Salmon Omega-3 Fish Oil

7.

Tata 1mg Salmon Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplements 1000mg - 90 Cap...

This salmon oil supplement provides 180mg of EPA and 120mg of DHA in each softgel. It supports heart health, brain function, and joint flexibility. Packed with antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, it may help manage cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale is on now. Get this salmon-based wellness product at a great price!

Specifications:

1000 mg of Salmon Fish Oil

180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA.

90 capsules

Highly absorbent formula

Supports the health of your heart and joints.

8. Nveda Omega-3 Fish Oil 1000mg

8.

Nveda Omega 3 Fish Oil 1000mg with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | S...

Nveda’s omega-3 supplement helps support your heart, brain, joints, and immune system. It contains 180mg of EPA and 120mg of DHA. These softgels are easy to absorb and have no fishy taste, making them great for daily use. During the Amazon Sale in May 2026, you can get this all-in-one health booster for 40% off!

Specifications:

1000mg Omega-3

180 mg of EPA and 120 mg of DHA.

60 softgels

For the heart, brain, eyes, and joints.

No more burps that taste like fish.

Check out the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026. After talking to your doctor, consider adding the best fish oil supplements to your daily routine!

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON