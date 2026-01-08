Fitness coach explains why tempeh is better than paneer: ‘Gives you 2x more protein…’

For Indian vegetarians, paneer is one of the go-to sources of protein. But is there any other alternative that offers a better health value? Breaking this down, fitness coach Ralston D'Souza compares paneer and tempeh in an Instagram January 8 post to reveal which one provides a more well-rounded and comprehensive nutritional profile. Tempeh offers generous amounts of protein and fiber. (Picture credit: Gemini AI )

This also helps move people away from an overdependence on a single protein source, encouraging them to stay open to other equally nutritious options. Diversifying your diet for more extensive nutritional benefits is also important for supporting long-term health.

Both paneer and tempeh can act as a protein base in a meal, but choosing the right one helps to multitask your nutritional needs at once.

Tempeh's benefits

As per Healthline, tempeh is a fermented soy-based food that vegetarians eat as an alternative to meat. It is traditionally Indonesian.

The coach shared a lowdown on its entire nutritional profile: “Tempeh gives you close to two times more protein than paneer. 100 grams of tempeh also provides around 9 grams of fibre, nearly 40 per cent of your daily fibre needs, while paneer has 0 fibre.”

This means tempeh has a better nutritional profile than paneer when compared gram by gram. It offers more protein and fibre, making it more efficient in helping meet daily nutritional requirements. Paneer contains no fibre, so in other words, tempeh multitasks by covering both protein and fibre needs with just one ingredient.

And the story doesn't end here. Ralson reminded that tempeh is made through fermentation. Fermented foods help improve nutrient absorption, reduce anti-nutrients, support gut health, and are naturally rich in iron. Now all these benefits are available through tempeh consumption, making it stand out as a powerful, well-rounded, all-in-one source that supports digestion and major nutrients intake.

What about protein?

Amid all the acclaim for tempeh, where does paneer, the Indian cottage cheese, stand? There is no need to dismiss this original staple, as the coach remarked that paneer is not bad at all. It remains a reliable source of protein and is also rich in calcium. But it is critical to acknowledge the limitations as panner falls short of fiber which tempeh makes up, and in turn boosts your gut health.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.