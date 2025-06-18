Fitness coach who dropped 13 kgs shares 4 tips to stay fit with PCOS: 'Sleep like it's your job'

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder in women that can cause irregular periods, mood swings, facial hair growth, and acne. It also makes weight loss more challenging. However, with the right diet and lifestyle changes, PCOS can be effectively managed. On June 3, fitness coach Raman Sekhon highlighted the importance of adopting a consistent and healthy routine to better manage the symptoms of PCOS. Adopt a consistent and healthy routine to better manage the symptoms of PCOS. (Pixabay)

Sharing her non-negotiables, Raman wrote, “Let’s talk PCOS non-negotiables. If you’re trying to look and feel your best with PCOS (and not just chasing quick fixes) these 4 habits are the foundation. I call them my non-negotiables because without them, I just don't feel like myself and truly have been a game changer for me,” Also read | Gynaecologist explains how your menstrual health can reveal early signs of PCOS: 'Heavy bleeding isn't always normal'

1. Balanced nutrition for blood sugar:

PCOS is so sensitive to blood sugar spikes and crashes. Eating in a way that keeps your blood sugar stable isn’t about restriction, it’s about supporting your hormones. Protein, fiber, and healthy fats in every meal? Absolute Game-changer.

2. Daily movement:

Not punishment. Not just to burn calories. Movement helps improve insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, and regulate your cycle. 3-4 days of strength training paired with walking is recommended, but you can do any form of movement that feels good for you.

3. Sleep like it’s your job:

Quality sleep is where hormone repair actually happens. A healthy sleep routine can help in boosting energy and mood. It also helps in rejuvenating the body and fast tracking your weight loss journey. Also read | Acne to infertility: Hidden impact of PCOS on women's health

4. Managing stress:

Stress isn’t just a mental thing, it directly impacts your cortisol, insulin, and androgen levels. Stress management is more than relaxing. it’s about creating safety in your body through habits, boundaries, and nervous system regulation.

“These might sound basic, but mastering the basics is a part of the process,” added Raman.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.