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    Fitness expert shares the 10 exercise equipment you need for a full-body workout at home without going to the gym

    Fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai recommends 10 essential home gym equipment to enhance workouts and maintain fitness without a gym membership.

    Published on: Apr 05, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    By Tavishi Dogra
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    Are you tired of rushing to the gym, dealing with crowds, and waiting for exercise machines? You can have a great workout without leaving your home. Staying active and fit doesn’t require a gym membership. With the right home gym equipment, you can bring your workout home. Staying fit is important for a positive life. Doing yoga and exercises every day can help you stay healthy. So, why spend time finding the best gym? Bring these 10 must-have gym essentials home and start your fitness journey.

    What equipment is best for a home workout? (Pinterest)
    What equipment is best for a home workout? (Pinterest)

    What equipment should I get for working out at home?

    Physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai shares the 10 best home gym equipment choices for a balanced workout, whether you want to lose weight or build muscle.

    1. Resistance band

    A resistance band is a flexible, portable tool that helps you perform various exercises targeting different muscle groups. It can be a useful addition to your mini home gym. You can use resistance bands to strengthen your upper body, lower body, or core. They provide adjustable resistance levels that effectively challenge your muscles. They are particularly good for exercises that target your hips, arms, and legs.

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    2. Wrist/ankle weights

    Improve your cardio workouts and strengthen your arms and legs by using wrist and ankle weights. Doing ankle exercises like lunges and leg lifts can help tone your leg muscles. The wrist weights come with adjustable straps, making them great for walking, running, jogging, and gym workouts. They can help you build strength and endurance.

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    3. Indoor cycling machine

    Use an indoor cycling machine to enjoy the benefits of outdoor cycling from home. It provides a high-intensity cardio workout with adjustable, cushioned seats and moving handles for a full-body experience. The machine provides a smooth, challenging ride that helps you burn calories and improve your heart health. The LCD display shows real-time information like RPMs, distance, and speed.

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    4. Kettlebells

    Kettlebells are great for strength training and functional workouts. They work multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping build strength, endurance, and coordination. You can do exercises like swings, snatches, and squats with kettlebells, which adds variety and intensity to your workouts. They are suitable for many resistance-training exercises, helping them last longer. The kettlebell features a wide, textured handle for a comfortable, secure grip.

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    5. Skipping rope

    Skipping ropes are simple tools that help improve your heart health, agility, coordination, and stamina. They work for everyone: men, women, and children. You can use them for exercise, losing weight, and staying fit. They need very little space and equipment, making them great for home workouts. To get the most out of jumping rope, try different techniques and change the intensity of your workouts.

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    6. Dumbbells

    Strength training is an important part of any workout routine. You need dumbbells for this! They help you build strength, burn fat, and add resistance to your exercises. Dumbbells let you do a full-body workout.

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    7. Workout bench

    A strong and flexible bench is important for weight training and core exercises. If you are working out at home, you can do various exercises such as chest presses, step-ups, and triceps dips. You can adjust the bench to incline, decline, or flat positions, which helps provide stability and safety during your workouts. This foldable bench lets you adjust its height easily for more convenient workouts.

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    8. Boxing/punching bag

    A punching bag is a great addition to a home gym for anyone interested in boxing or martial arts. It helps relieve stress and builds upper-body strength. This set lets you practice different boxing techniques while improving your strength and coordination.

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    9. Treadmill

    A treadmill is a staple in many home gyms, offering a safe, convenient way to walk, jog, or run regardless of the weather outside, and to improve cardiovascular endurance at home. Having a treadmill at home makes you more likely to work out regularly, and its benefits extend beyond improved heart health; it also supports joint health and weight loss.

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    10. Yoga mat

    If you do yoga or work out on the floor, a good yoga mat is essential. It provides a large surface area and a non-slip texture, which helps keep you stable and comfortable while exercising.

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    (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

    • Tavishi Dogra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Tavishi Dogra

      Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times.Read More

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