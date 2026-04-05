Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.
Fitness expert shares the 10 exercise equipment you need for a full-body workout at home without going to the gym
Fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai recommends 10 essential home gym equipment to enhance workouts and maintain fitness without a gym membership.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women (100LB)View Details
₹669
Amazon Basics Professional Canvas Ankle Weight, 2 KG, Set of 2, Ankle WeightView Details
₹469
PowerMax Fitness BU-201 Dual Action Air Bike/Exercise Bike for Home |Gym Cycle for Workout With Adjustable Cushioned Seat | Non-Slip Pedals | Moving Handles Black Gym Bike, Max user weight 120 KGView Details
₹7,499
amazon basics Cast Iron Kettlebell (12 Kg), BlackView Details
₹2,269
PulseITSpeed Adjustable Skipping Rope with Counter for Men & Women | Speed Jump Rope for Cardio, Weight Loss, Fitness & CrossFit | Tangle-Free, Lightweight & Durable – Ideal for Home & Gym WorkoutsView Details
₹199
View More
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.