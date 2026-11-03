Back pain is a common complaint in modern life, with long hours at a desk and sedentary habits leaving little room for movement. Whether you are working at a computer or resting on the couch, sitting for a long time can contribute to stiffness and back pain.ALSO READ: Checklist for spine health: Doctor shares 5 warning signs that need medical attention

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Poor posture can add to the trouble. But caring for your spine is not as complicated as it may seem. It requires you to be consistent with a few habits. You do not need a complete lifestyle change, just a few essential practices that support your spine health.

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Dr Satyen Mehta, consultant spine surgeon at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, weighed in to reveal vital spine-friendly habits.

Describing the value of adopting spine-friendly habits, he said, "A sound spine is very important to lead an active and independent life.” Dr Mehta also explained that while hectic lives may leave little time for self-care, maintaining a healthy spine requires only a few basic steps.

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{{^usCountry}} “The spine helps you stay upright every day. Now it is time for you to do something for it. Perfection is less important than consistency," the surgeon emphasised the importance of consistency. This means that when you regularly adhere to some practices, your spine-related back pain may subside gradually. It is also useful for prevention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The spine helps you stay upright every day. Now it is time for you to do something for it. Perfection is less important than consistency," the surgeon emphasised the importance of consistency. This means that when you regularly adhere to some practices, your spine-related back pain may subside gradually. It is also useful for prevention. {{/usCountry}}

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Here's his advice:

1. Exercise your muscles at least three times a week

Strength training supports muscle health.

Strengthen the muscles supporting the spine to help maintain stability and mobility.

Include exercises that target your core, back, and hip muscles.

Plan two or three exercises a week and gradually increase your efforts.

2. Healthy diet for good bones and muscles

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Add to milk to your diet for stronger bones.

Healthy bones and muscles help support your spine.

Include adequate amounts of calcium and protein in your diet.

Eat foods such as milk, curd, paneer, pulses, eggs, fish and lean meat to get these nutrients.

3. Avoid sitting for long periods of time

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Avoid sitting for long hours.

Sitting for long periods without movement can cause stiffness and pain.

If you work at a desk or computer, get up every 30 minutes to move.

Walk around, stretch, or change positions regularly.

There is no single perfect sitting position; regular movement is important.

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4. Walk 8,000 steps a day

Try to hit your daily stepcount.

Walking is a simple way to stay active and healthy.

Supports cardiovascular health, helps maintain a healthy weight and encourages regular movement.

Aim to walk 8,000 steps a day.

5. Maintain a healthy body weight and lift properly

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Try to stay in the healthy weight category as per BMI.

Being overweight may put strain on your spine.

Exercise and healthy eating promote a healthy body weight.

When lifting things, keep the load close to your body, bend your hips and knees, and do not twist when carrying heavy objects.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.