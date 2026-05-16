Don't miss out on muskmelon this summer: Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares its health benefits

Summer is the season of many cooling fruits, but not all of them enjoy the popularity of mangoes and watermelons. And according to Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, one of the most underrated of the lot is muskmelon, also known as kharbuja.

Muskmelon is a hydrating fruit loaded with beneficial nutrients. (Pexel)

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On Instagram on May 15, Dr Vatsya suggested having a bowl of muskmelon every day in summer, as the fruit offers multiple health benefits, especially for women. Also Read | Fitness coach warns ‘95% of people who lose weight gain it back’, reveals 11 common nutrition habits to follow

1. Rich in inositol

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{{^usCountry}} Inositol is often referred to as vitamin B8. However, it is technically not a vitamin, but rather a naturally occurring sugar alcohol produced by the body that helps maintain cell structure, improve insulin signalling, and brain chemical function. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inositol is often referred to as vitamin B8. However, it is technically not a vitamin, but rather a naturally occurring sugar alcohol produced by the body that helps maintain cell structure, improve insulin signalling, and brain chemical function. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Vatsya explained, “One bowl of muskmelon has roughly 500 to 600mg of inositol, which improves the insulin efficiency of the body. It also supports fat metabolism, and because of these reasons, it becomes clinically relevant in dealing with PCOS (recently renamed to PMOS or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome), insulin resistance and weight issues.” 2. Rich in water and potassium {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Vatsya explained, “One bowl of muskmelon has roughly 500 to 600mg of inositol, which improves the insulin efficiency of the body. It also supports fat metabolism, and because of these reasons, it becomes clinically relevant in dealing with PCOS (recently renamed to PMOS or polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome), insulin resistance and weight issues.” 2. Rich in water and potassium {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Like many other summer fruits, muskmelons are high in water, making them naturally refreshing. However, it also contains electrolytes, such as potassium, which help maintain fluid balance, transmit nerve signals, and regulate muscle contraction. In Dr Vatsya’s words, “Muskmelons also have 90 percent water along with potassium, which supports kidney filtration, reduces water retention and bloating.” 3. Loaded with fibre and micronutrients {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Like many other summer fruits, muskmelons are high in water, making them naturally refreshing. However, it also contains electrolytes, such as potassium, which help maintain fluid balance, transmit nerve signals, and regulate muscle contraction. In Dr Vatsya’s words, “Muskmelons also have 90 percent water along with potassium, which supports kidney filtration, reduces water retention and bloating.” 3. Loaded with fibre and micronutrients {{/usCountry}}

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Muskmelon is also loaded with dietary fibre, which is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. Fibre is known to slow down and aid in digestion, maintain the gut lining and microbiome, and prevent blood sugar spikes. The fruit is also rich in vitamin C and beta carotene, which is the naturally occurring red-orange pigment found in plants and fruits and a powerful antioxidant.

As Dr Vatsya stated, “Kharbuja is also rich in fibre that helps the gut lining. The fruit is also loaded with vitamin C and beta carotene, which strengthen the immune response, repair the skin, and slow down cellular damage and inflammation.”

“Have one bowl of muskmelon every day in the summer,” he advised. “This not only cooks the body, but also takes care of hydration, metabolism, insulin response, and digestion, altogether.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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