Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
Frequent blackouts? Here's what it says about your heart health

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Aug 08, 2024 09:05 AM IST

While blackouts are mostly benign in nature, they can sometimes be an indicator of a serious heart disease. Here's what we need to know.

Blackouts refer to the sudden loss of consciousness – it is often accompanied by the sense of fainting with a potential collapse of the body. Blackouts can happen due to many reasons. One of the most common reasons for blackouts is sudden drop in blood pressure. However, sometimes, blackouts can be a sign of severe heart diseases. 

“There are various causes of blackout, with the most common being arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats)," said Dr Ranjan Shetty.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. ﻿Ranjan Shetty, HOD and consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, said, “While blackouts can be harmless or benign, they can also be a dangerous underlying symptom of a heart issue. Interestingly, blackouts can affect both younger and older populations.”

Blackouts: The age factor

Explaining when to get concerned about frequent blackouts, Dr Ranjan Shetty explained - “Usually, blackouts occur in people who march or children who are slightly dehydrated. In these occurrences, it is considered very, very benign where you need not be concerned about health implications. However, if blackouts occur unusually in the elderly population, individuals over 50-60 years of age while resting or with minimal exertion, then it can be a cause for concern. These blackouts are considered significant and need to be taken seriously with immediate medical attention by a cardiologist.”

Blackouts: Causes

“There are various causes of blackout, with the most common being arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats). Other potential causes may include blockages in the heart arteries, valve problems (like aortic stenosis), and heart muscle issues. Severe heart attacks can also manifest as blackouts in their early onset,” Dr Ranjan Shetty added.

The cardiologist further said that in most cases, people do not have any concerning underlying disease that they need to be worried about, but sometimes blackouts can be the indicator of something serious. “It is crucial to take any blackout seriously and seek evaluation. Don’t neglect the signs,” advised Dr Ranjan Shetty. Blackouts can often indicate potential heart issues that should be thoroughly investigated and diagnosed by an expert.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

