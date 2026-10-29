From blood pressure changes to narrowed blood vessels, neurologist shares how winter may influence stroke risk

As winter sets in, cosy routines often replace outdoor activity, and we move less and indulge more. While the drop in temperature is a welcome change for many, it carries a hidden danger for those with high blood pressure or a heart condition: an increased risk of stroke, or a brain attack. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deep Das, consultant and interventional neurologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, explained how winter increases stroke risks.

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Why does winter trigger strokes?

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According to Dr Das, cold weather naturally causes blood vessels to constrict, which spikes blood pressure. This puts sudden, extra strain on your cardiovascular system. While a change in season doesn’t make a stroke inevitable, the risk escalates if you already have underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, or a habit of smoking.

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Cold weather naturally causes blood vessels to constrict, which spikes blood pressure.

How to spot strokes?

{{^usCountry}} A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked, or a blood vessel bursts. Use the ‘BE FAST’ checklist to spot the warning signs instantly: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is blocked, or a blood vessel bursts. Use the ‘BE FAST’ checklist to spot the warning signs instantly: {{/usCountry}}

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B – Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination.

E – Eyes: Sudden blurred, double, or lost vision.

F – Face: One side of the face droops when smiling.

A – Arms: Sudden weakness or numbness in one arm or leg.

S – Speech: Slurred speech or trouble understanding others.

T – Time: Call emergency medical services immediately.

“Never ignore a sudden, severe headache, or symptoms that disappear after a few minutes. These could be a mini stroke (transient ischemic attack) and require urgent medical attention before a major stroke strikes,” warned Dr Das.

Winter protection plan

Never skip medications: Keep taking your blood pressure and heart medicines as prescribed, even if you feel completely fine. Never alter doses on your own.

Monitor regularly: Check your blood pressure frequently during the colder months.

blood pressure frequently during the colder months. Keep moving indoors: Don’t let the chill freeze your fitness routine. Stay physically active, but avoid sudden, extreme exertion in the cold if your body isn't used to it.

Layer up: Dress warmly to prevent sudden drops in body temperature.

Eat smart and quit smoking: Maintain a heart-healthy diet and avoid tobacco.

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Check your blood pressure frequently during the colder months.

What to do in an emergency

“If you suspect a stroke, do not wait to see if the person feels better, and avoid driving them to the hospital yourself. Call an ambulance immediately and note the exact time the symptoms started,” highlighted Dr Das. Rush the patient to a stroke-ready hospital where rapid brain imaging and specialist intervention can save their life and prevent permanent disability.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.