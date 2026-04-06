Did you know runny nose in cold weather is a good thing? Gastroenterologist shares 10 weird signs your body is healthy
Does your nose start running when the temperature goes down? Dr Sethi shares 10 strange signs that indicate your health is in check.
Our bodies can behave in ways that seem strange or even embarrassing at times, but they’re constantly communicating with us. While we’re quick to notice symptoms when something goes wrong – like fatigue, fever, or pain – there are also subtle signs that indicate everything is functioning just as it should.
Also Read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains what happens when you have late-night dinners; shares benefits of eating early
The catch? Many of these “normal” behaviours are often misunderstood or overlooked. Recognising these everyday signals can offer valuable insight in assessing health patterns and help you better understand how your body works.
Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, has shared 10 seemingly strange things your body does that actually signal it is healthy, in an Instagram video posted on March 5.
1. Passing gas daily
According to Dr Sethi, passing gas from time to time isn’t a bad sign – in fact, it’s a normal part of healthy digestion. It indicates that your gut bacteria are actively breaking down food, a process that naturally produces gas as a by-product. He explains, “Gas is produced when gut bacteria break down food. It's completely normal and shows your digestive system is working perfectly.”
2. Light yellow urine
Dr Sethi highlights that if your urine is a light, pale yellow, it’s a sign that you’re well hydrated and that your kidneys are effectively filtering out waste. He explains, “Clear or light yellow urine means you're well hydrated and your kidneys are filtering waste properly.”
3. Sweating during exercise
The gastroenterologist notes that sweating is the body’s natural cooling mechanism, triggered during physical activity to prevent overheating. It’s also a sign that your temperature regulation system is functioning effectively. He points out, “Sweating is your body's natural cooling system. It prevents overheating and shows your temperature regulation is healthy.”
4. Regular bowel movements
Regular bowel movements are a key sign that your gut is functioning effectively. The gastroenterologist notes that anything from three times a day to three times a week can fall within the normal range – what matters more than frequency is consistency. He explains, “Anywhere between 3 times a week to 3 times a day is completely normal and signals a healthy gut.”
5. Stomach rumbling
Rumbling sounds can seem funny and sometimes quite loud – especially when you’re hungry – but they’re actually a sign that your gastrointestinal tract is functioning effectively. These sounds are your intestines actively moving food and gas along. Dr Sethi explains, “Those gurgling sounds mean your intestines are actively moving food and gas – a great sign your gut is doing its job!”
6. Gums don’t bleed while brushing
If your gums start bleeding easily while brushing your teeth, it may signal inflammation or underlying oral issues linked to poor dental hygiene. Dr Sethi notes that healthy gums do not bleed easily. He points out, “Healthy gums don't bleed easily. Bleeding can indicate inflammation or poor oral hygiene.”
7. Burping after carbonated drinks
Carbonated drinks contain added gas, which can lead to bloating. Burping after consuming them is the body’s natural way of expelling excess gas and relieving that built-up pressure. The gastroenterologist explains, “Burping releases excess gas from the stomach and prevents uncomfortable bloating. Totally normal!”
8. Skin bounces back when pinched
According to Dr Sethi, healthy skin has a natural bounce, signalling good hydration and elasticity – this is why your cheeks spring back quickly when gently pinched. He notes, “Skin that snaps back quickly signals good hydration and healthy skin elasticity.”
9. Ears produce earwax
Earwax actually serves as a protective layer for the ear canal, trapping dust, bacteria, and debris. The buildup that comes out isn’t dirty – it’s part of your body’s natural defence system. The gastroenterologist highlights, “Earwax protects your ear canal by trapping dust, bacteria, and debris. It's not dirty – it's protective!”
10. Runny nose in cold weather
Do you ever notice your nose starts running when the temperature drops? It’s not necessarily a sign of the flu, but rather a protective response. Cold air can trigger increased mucus production to help warm and humidify the air before it reaches your lungs. Dr Sethi explains, “Cold air triggers mucus production to warm and humidify the air entering your lungs. It's a healthy protective response!”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.