Did you know runny nose in cold weather is a good thing? Gastroenterologist shares 10 weird signs your body is healthy

Our bodies can behave in ways that seem strange or even embarrassing at times, but they’re constantly communicating with us. While we’re quick to notice symptoms when something goes wrong – like fatigue, fever, or pain – there are also subtle signs that indicate everything is functioning just as it should. Does your nose start running when it gets cold? Read more to find out why! (Unsplash)

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The catch? Many of these “normal” behaviours are often misunderstood or overlooked. Recognising these everyday signals can offer valuable insight in assessing health patterns and help you better understand how your body works.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, has shared 10 seemingly strange things your body does that actually signal it is healthy, in an Instagram video posted on March 5.