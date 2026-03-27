Viral infection with flu-like symptoms, dry cough, headaches that just won't go away? Doctor explains what it really is

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, unpacks the real cause behind that lingering, flu -like illness that just won’t seem to go away. In an Instagram video shared on March 27, he breaks down the symptoms and explains what’s actually happening inside the body.

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Lately, many people have been complaining about what feels like a new kind of flu – one that doctors often label as a viral infection , yet comes with symptoms that stubbornly refuse to go away. From a lingering cough that drags on for weeks to constant headaches and a general sense of discomfort, it can feel like the illness never truly leaves your body. This has left many wondering: is this a new virus , or something else entirely?

Is it a new virus? According to Dr Kunal Sood, many people complain of experiencing a strange illness with flu-like symptoms – one that isn’t COVID – but includes headaches, a dry cough, and blocked ears. However, he highlights that this is not a new virus, but could be remnants of a recent infection.

He explains, “So, if you've had a weird illness this year that wasn't COVID, wasn't the flu, but did give you a brutal cough for weeks, blocked your ears, and left you with constant headaches, you're not imagining it. A lot of people are experiencing the same thing. But most of the time, it isn't some mysterious new virus.”

What is the real cause? Dr Sood points out that this illness isn’t caused by any mysterious new virus. Instead, it is likely an after-effect of common respiratory infections such as influenza, RSV, adenovirus, and so on. While these infections may last only a few days, they can leave behind lingering inflammation in the airways, which continues to trigger symptoms even after the initial illness has passed.

The physician explains, “What usually happens is someone catches a common respiratory virus, things like influenza, RSV, adenovirus, rhinovirus, or even human metapneumovirus, and the infection itself may only last a few days, but the virus can leave the airways and sinuses inflamed long after the infection is gone.”

This lingering inflammation, Dr Sood notes, makes the cough reflex more sensitive – leading to that persistent, nagging dry cough that can linger for weeks. At the same time, swelling in the sinuses and Eustachian tubes can create pressure in the ears, triggering headaches and that blocked-ear sensation. In medical terms, this is known as post-viral inflammation, and it can take anywhere from three to eight weeks to fully resolve, even after the virus itself has cleared.

The physician elaborates, “That lingering inflammation makes the cough reflex extremely sensitive, which is why people will develop that deep ‘old dog’ cough that can last for weeks. At the same time, swelling in the sinuses and eustachian tubes can block pressure in the ears and trigger headaches or facial pressure. Doctors call this postviral inflammation or post-infectious cough. And it can last about three to eight weeks, even though the virus itself is already gone. That's why so many people feel like they have a virus that just won't go away.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.