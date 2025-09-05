Pune sees poor response to influenza vaccine despite mounting cases

PUNE: Rising influenza cases notwithstanding, Pune district is witnessing few takers for the life-saving influenza vaccine. While the district received 13,000 doses for high-risk patients this year, only 373 people (3%) have taken the flu shot so far, public health officials said. Pune district received 13,000 doses for high-risk patients this year and only 373 people (3%) have taken influenza vaccine so far, public health officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, said that the immunisation is voluntary but considering the benefits, all high-risk people should take the influenza vaccine annually. “I will look into the issue and speak with the officials about why the response has been poor. Such a low number of immunisations is not acceptable. Besides if required, orders will be issued to conduct IEC (information, education and communication) activities to boost influenza immunisation,” Dr Pawar said.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, informed that the influenza situation is under control in the state and not alarming. “We have ensured an adequate stock of medicines and isolation facilities across the state. High-risk groups, including pregnant women and patients with diabetes or hypertension, are being prioritised for vaccination to prevent complications,” Dr Sangale said.

Whereas health activist Sharad Shetty said that lack of awareness is the prime reason behind the poor influenza vaccine coverage. “Pune district alone has a population of over 1 crore and still, only 373 people have taken influenza vaccine doses. The number of cases in Pune is likely to be higher, as a large number of cases go unreported due to limited testing,” Shetty said.

According to data provided by the state public health department, out of a total 45,500 doses distributed, only 24,423 were administered marking an overall coverage and utilisation of 53.68%. Among the districts, Akola reported 100% utilisation; followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 99.35%; Kolhapur 95.75%; and Nashik 95%, indicating effective implementation. In sharp contrast, Pune district recorded a strikingly low coverage of just 2.87%; followed by Thane at 38.26%, highlighting gaps in administration or public outreach.

According to the state epidemiology department, Maharashtra reported a total 698 influenza cases and three deaths between January and August this year with Greater Mumbai topping the list with 244 patients; followed by Pune with 146 patients; and Kolhapur with 90 patients. While most districts recorded influenza cases without fatalities, Nagpur reported two deaths and Nashik one, making the duo the only districts to register influenza-related deaths so far. Several districts, including Raigad, Amravati, Jalgaon and Sangli did not report any influenza cases during this period.

Influenza vaccine or flu shots are vaccines that give protection against four related viruses – two subtypes of influenza A and two lineages of influenza B. The vaccine doses are given free-of-cost to high-risk people—expecting mothers; healthcare workers; and elderly patients with comorbidities like diabetes, asthma, obesity, hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease among others. The free doses are available at government and civic-run hospitals, maternity homes and dispensaries.