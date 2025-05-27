‘White teeth, no bad breath’: Employee in Germany wonders about dental hygiene of Indian co-workers

A curious observation by a Germany-based Reddit user sparked an online discussion on “Why do many Indians have such good teeth?” The query, sparked by a user's interactions with Indian co-workers, opened the floodgates for cultural insights. A German employee's post about Indian co-workers sparked a wholesome Reddit discussion. (Unsplash)

“Why do many Indians seem to have such good dental hygiene?” the employee wrote. The person continued, “I've noticed that many of my Indian co-workers here in Germany have really good teeth — they're white, well-maintained, and there's never any bad breath. I've been wondering about this for a while. Is it due to diet? Different dental care habits? Traditional remedies or cultural practices?”

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

Social media had a lot to say about the worker’s observations. A few also tried explaining the reason or shared stories about the poor dental hygiene of people they have encountered.

An individual posted, “Brush twice a day and keep your tongue clean. Don't eat anything unless you brush your teeth. It was a major culture shock to me that people in Western countries, especially Americans, go about their day and have their breakfast before brushing their teeth in the morning. I can't even imagine doing something like that.”

Another added, “A few years back, I was travelling with a British friend of mine. I was about to get breakfast and asked him to brush. His reply was 'it's alright, mate, brushed yesterday'. That was quite a bit shocking, ngl.”

A third shared, “If you eat before brushing, stop doing that. Dentists don't recommend it because food can weaken your enamel, and brushing immediately after can make your teeth more vulnerable in the long run. If you are going to brush after you eat, you should wait a few hours.”

A fourth wrote, “Childhood conditioning would be my bet. I'd get a nice whooping the next day if I slept without brushing my teeth and using mouthwash.”