Nearly 50% of Indian employees want to switch jobs, 30% experience daily stress: Gallup report

Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report indicates that South Asia – with the countries of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka – has the lowest regional percentage of thriving employees. This region also holds the dubious distinction being home to the highest percentage of employees experiencing daily anger and daily stress, compared to other regions like the United States and Canada, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe etc. Indian employees report high levels of daily stress and anger

Gallup is a global analytics and advisory company best known for its public opinion polls and workplace research. The Global Workplace report is its annual research report that offers insights into how employees around the world feel about their work and lives.

What is employee engagement?

Employee engagement reflects the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work and workplace. Employees can become engaged when their basic needs are met, and they have a chance to contribute, a sense of belonging, and opportunities to learn, the report explains.

On Indian employees

The State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report by Gallup found that employees across the world — particularly managers — are increasingly feeling disconnected. In 2024, the global percentage of engaged employees fell from 23% to 21% - this drop of just two points is estimated to have cost the world economy $438 billion in lost productivity.

In India, employee engagement stands at 30%, down three points from last year.

India also has a high percentage of employees experiencing daily stress and anger - 30% of respondents polled said they experience daily stress. 34% of Indian employees experience daily anger, compared to 18% in China and just 6% in Finland, which is consistently ranked as the world’s happiest country.

The Gallup report also found that nearly half of Indian employees are actively looking for new opportunities, indicating dissatisfaction with their current roles. When it comes to “intent to leave”, 49% of Indians are watching or actively seeking a new job.