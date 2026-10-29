SIT to probe lawyer-doctor clash at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj

A special investigation team (SIT) will probe the alleged assault on advocate Sarvesh Shukla at the trauma centre of SRN Hospital and the subsequent clashes involving assistant professor Dr Vibhu Mishra and medical students during a protest by lawyers. The police administration constituted the SIT late Tuesday night to ensure an impartial investigation into allegations made by both sides.

The three-member team, comprising an inspector and two sub-inspectors, will function under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP). It will examine the allegations, collect evidence and establish the sequence of events before further legal action is taken on the basis of its findings, officials said.

Additional commissioner of police Vijay Dhull said cases had been registered on complaints from both sides, with serious allegations levelled by each. The SIT has been formed to ensure a fair investigation into all aspects of the incident, he added.

The controversy dates back to the night of October 22, when a dispute over treatment at the hospital’s trauma centre allegedly led to the assault on advocate Sarvesh Shukla and his driver. Lawyers later staged a protest on October 26, blocking traffic from the hospital gate to Mahatma Gandhi Marg, alleging that no legal action had been taken despite the registration of a case.

The protest disrupted traffic in the city and affected the outpatient department (OPD) and emergency services at SRN Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Vibhu Mishra, an assistant professor at the medical college, accused lawyers of assault and looting during the protest. An FIR was registered at George Town police station on October 26 night on the basis of his complaint. Allegations were also levelled regarding the assault on eight medical students.

The police administration held talks with a delegation of lawyers on Tuesday. With the formation of the SIT, the allegations in both cases, available evidence and the sequence of events will now be examined as part of the investigation.