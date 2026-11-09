From gentle stretches to breathing exercises: Yoga practices to reset your body and mind after Diwali

The time after Diwali, after we have had our fill of festive meals, sweets, late nights and celebrations, is a good time to return to a balanced, healthy routine. Regaining health after having detoxified for a few days can be seen as a gradual process of regaining balance through movement, through awareness of our breath, through rest and through healthy habits.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, yoga and spiritual leader, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared simple practices that can help you feel lighter and more energetic, as well as clear the mind, after the celebrations of Diwali.

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Walking

A simple and effective form of exercise to connect with the body and improve overall health and fitness. “A daily walk of up to 5 kilometers, ideally in the morning and at a brisk but comfortable pace, can help to improve the health of the heart and circulation, lift the mood, and help to manage weight,” said Akshar. It is best to start off with a shorter distance and gradually increase the distance as fitness allows.

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A daily walk in the morning and at a brisk but comfortable pace, can help to improve the health of the heart and circulation.

2. Bhastrika Pranayama

{{^usCountry}} Bhastrika is the traditional name for the Bellows Breath, another active form of pranayama. Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position with the spine straight and the shoulders down. Gently close the eyes and begin with a few normal breaths. Then, in a gentle and rhythmic manner, take approximately 10–20 breaths in and out through the nostrils, followed by normal breathing and then rest. Gradually work up to three rounds of this practice. This can help you become more aware of the breath and feel refreshed and energised. 3. Siddha walk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhastrika is the traditional name for the Bellows Breath, another active form of pranayama. Sit in a comfortable cross-legged position with the spine straight and the shoulders down. Gently close the eyes and begin with a few normal breaths. Then, in a gentle and rhythmic manner, take approximately 10–20 breaths in and out through the nostrils, followed by normal breathing and then rest. Gradually work up to three rounds of this practice. This can help you become more aware of the breath and feel refreshed and energised. 3. Siddha walk {{/usCountry}}

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According to Akshar, this is a traditional walking practice that can be performed in a figure-eight configuration. Walk from the north to the south in the first loop, then from the south to the north in the second loop, keeping an equal time in both directions. Your steps should be comfortable, your posture upright. This simple and effective practice will help to promote awareness of movement and help to develop good coordination and balance.

Meditation for 5 minutes can be very effective in clearing your thougths.

4. Meditation with a lamp

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Light a small oil lamp and sit at a comfortable distance from it. Let your gaze rest on the flame for a short while, without straining your eyes. Then close your eyes and observe your breathing for 5-10 minutes. Thoughts may come and go, but try to observe them without any judgment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.