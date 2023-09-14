From hydrafacial to mesotherapy: 5 skincare treatments that you can undergo for hydration

Who doesn't love glowing, hydrated skin? To keep your skin bright, plump and rejuvenated, you need to stay hydrated. The amount of hyaluronic acid in your skin determines how hydrated it is. Hyaluronic acid retains water, giving the appearance of a younger, more vibrant complexion. Unfortunately, skincare products can only do so much to hydrate your skin on the surface. We are advised to drink extra water to hydrate our skin from the inside out. While this is wise advice (and should be heeded), there are some wonderful, innovative treatments that can significantly increase skin hydration.

No-downtime skincare treatments are designed to infuse your skin with deep hydration and restore its natural glow.(Freepik )

Dr. Abhay Talathi, Dermatologist, Skin Space Clinic Mumbai shared with HT Lifestyle five skincare treatments that are tailored to nourish and rejuvenate without any downtime. (Also read: Hydration vs moisture: What are the differences, and which do you need? )

Skin Treatments for Ultimate Hydration

1. Hydrafacial

Hydrafacial treatment is a game-changer in the realm of skincare, delivering a non-invasive, multi-step procedure that cleanses, exfoliates, and infuses the skin with vital nutrients. Using a unique Vortex-Fusion technology, hydrafacial extracts impurities while simultaneously saturating the skin with potent moisturizers. This hydrating powerhouse treatment leaves skin feeling rejuvenated, with improved texture and a youthful radiance. The best part? There's zero downtime, making it the perfect lunchtime pick-me-up for anyone seeking a quick hydration boost.

2. Bioremodelling

For those looking to combine hydration with long-term skin revitalization, bioremodelling is a suitable option. Its gradual approach allows for a natural transformation, delivering sustained hydration while encouraging the skin to repair and renew itself. Profhilo is a cutting-edge bioremodelling treatment that enhances skin quality and firmness. It combats the effects of ageing, like sagging and crepey skin, by replenishing depleted collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid.

This acid, naturally found in skin and connective tissues, retains moisture and boosts collagen production. Profhilo employs ultra-pure hyaluronic acid to internally moisturize and trigger elastin and collagen generation, resulting in improved tone and radiance. It treats various areas including the face, neck, decolletage, and hands. With no downtime and subtle yet remarkable results, this treatment is ideal for those seeking a more comprehensive rejuvenation experience.

3. Viscoderm Hydrobooster

Viscoderm Hydrobooster is a stabilized hyaluronic acid that brings a dual benefit: it hydrates and restructures tissues. It even has a mechanical action that stretches those surface wrinkles, creating its distinctive Hydrostretch effect. Within this innovative solution, Hydrostretch takes centre stage.

The perks of Viscoderm Hydrobooster are plentiful. It elevates skin hydration, smoothing texture, reducing fine lines, and boosting skin elasticity. Moreover, it amps up your skin's radiance. The low gel stiffness and viscosity, coupled with remarkable deformability, ensure seamless integration with tissues. Viscoderm Hydrobooster is particularly effective on the dynamic areas of the face – perioral, periocular, and forehead areas. The best part: the process is fast, virtually painless, and with zero downtime.

4. Mesotherapy

Mesotherapy takes personalization to the next level, offering a tailored treatment plan that addresses individual skincare concerns. Through micro-injections of vitamins, minerals, and hyaluronic acid, this treatment delivers hydration directly to the skin's deeper layers. It's particularly effective for tackling fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness. With minimal discomfort and a brief recovery period, mesotherapy ensures that you can get back to your daily routine with a refreshed complexion and enhanced hydration.

5. Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion is a non-invasive procedure that can effectively boost skin hydration without any downtime. By gently exfoliating the skin's outer layer, it removes dead cells and encourages better absorption of hydrating products. This process also stimulates collagen production, enhancing the skin's ability to retain moisture. Because it's a gentle treatment, there's no need for recovery time, making it a convenient option for achieving well-hydrated and rejuvenated skin.

